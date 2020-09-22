The Last of Us: Game of Thrones Star Offers Cryptic Answer to Question About HBO Series

✖

At this point, it has been known for some time that HBO is working on an adaptation of Naughty Dog's The Last of Us franchise into a series of some sort. Craig Mazin, the creator of HBO's Chernobyl series, is involved as a writer and executive producer alongside Neil Druckmann, the writer and creative director for The Last of Us at Naughty Dog. Beyond that, however, not much is known about the upcoming series -- and that includes the cast. And one prospective actor for Joel, Game of Thrones' Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, recently fueled speculation that he is playing the role.

More specifically, Coster-Waldau participated in a recent Reddit AMA where someone asked whether he was in line to play the role. Rather than simply ignoring the question or denying it, Coster-Waldau responded in a cryptic fashion. "I just got part 2," his response reads. "What a great game." Could Coster-Waldau be already cast? Who knows! But it sounds like he's certainly a fan.

"Neil Druckmann is without question the finest storyteller working in the video game medium, and The Last of Us is his magnum opus," Mazin said when the HBO series was first announced. "Getting a chance to adapt this breathtaking work of art has been a dream of mine for years, and I'm so honored to do it in partnership with Neil."

"From the first time I sat down to talk with Craig I was equally blown away by his approach to narrative and his love and deep understanding of The Last of Us," Druckmann added at the time. "With Chernobyl, Craig and HBO created a tense, harrowing, emotional masterpiece. I couldn't think of better partners to bring the story of The Last of Us to life as a television show."

It's currently unclear when HBO's The Last of Us adaptation might release. Carolyn Strauss and Naughty Dog president Evan Wells will also executive produce, and The Last of Us show is a co-production between Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions -- which makes it the first television series for PlayStation Productions. The Last of Us Part II is now available for PlayStation 4. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming HBO adaptation right here.

What do you think of what we've heard about the upcoming HBO series? Have you given the new video game a go? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

