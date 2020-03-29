The Last of Us Series in the Works at HBO

A TV series based on The Last of Us franchise is in the works at HBO, according to recent reports. This series will feature Craig Mazin, the creator of the Chernobyl series, as a writer and executive producer working on the show. Neil Druckmann, the writer and creative director for The Last of Us who’s also working on the next game that’s releasing soon, The Last of Us Part 2, will be serving as a writer and an executive producer on the series alongside Mazin. Release timing for the show has not yet been announced, but details of the events the series will cover have been shared.

The Hollywood Reporter first shared news on HBO’s The Last of Us series that’s now in the works. Joining Mazin and Druckmann are Carolyn Straus and Evan Wells who will both serve as executive producers on the project. The Last of Us series is being co-produced with Sony Pictures Television and will be the first TV series from PlayStation Productions.

For those familiar with the original game, you’ll see the events of The Last of Us play out in the TV series. The series will cover the events of the original game, and there’s a chance it’ll include more from The Last of Us Part II which is currently in the works. That game is scheduled to be released on May 29th, and people will undoubtedly have their fan-favorite moments from the game after playing it that they hope to see adapted into the series.

Mazin knows and plays The Last of Us, so those who’ve hoped the franchise would some day be adapted into another medium should be able to rest easy knowing that he’s familiar with the story. He praised Druckmann’s storytelling and said working on the series has been a dream for years.

Druckmann also issued a statement where he praised Mazin’s Chernobyl and said he couldn’t think of a better partner for this series.

“From the first time I sat down to talk with Craig I was equally blown away by his approach to narrative and his love and deep understanding of The Last of Us,” said Druckmann. “With Chernobyl, Craig and HBO created a tense, harrowing, emotional masterpiece. I couldn’t think of better partners to bring the story of The Last of Us to life as a television show.”

HBO’s The Last of Us series does not yet have a release date.