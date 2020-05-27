Darkseid Revealed: Zack Snyder Shares Image of Justice League Villain

✖

Zack Snyder has revealed the new look at Darkseid in his cut of Justice League. Warner Media announced last week that Zack Snyder's Justice League will come to HBO Max in 2021. Not much is know about the form the cut will take, but it was confirmed early on that it will feature Darkseid, as played by Ray Porter. Snyder tweeted out an image of Darkseid in the film on the same day that HBO Max launched, along with an ominous message: "He's coming... to HBO Max." You can take a look at the new image of Darkseid embedded below.

"It's exciting for us," Snyder said during a recent podcast appearance. "We're all going to work, digital effects, everyone's excited to put a bow on this thing, so it's pretty fun... We always talked about, 'Maybe in ten years they'll dig it out of the archives.' It's nice like this... I'm super excited, and we couldn't have been happier."

"Since I got here 14 months ago, the chant to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut has been a daily drumbeat in our offices and inboxes. Well, the fans have asked, and we are thrilled to finally deliver. At the end of the day, it really is all about them and we are beyond excited to be able to release Zack's ultimate vision for this film in 2021. This could never have happened if it weren't for the hard work and combined efforts of the teams at HBO Max and Warner Bros. Pictures," said Robert Greenblatt, Chairman, Warner Media Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer in a statement.

He's coming... to HBO Max pic.twitter.com/tthWwAqzWp — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) May 27, 2020

"When Zack and Debbie shared the extraordinary vision of where Zack wanted to take Justice League, my team and our counterparts at Warner Bros. took it as a mission to solve the many issues that stood in the way," said Kevin Reilly, Chief Content Officer at HBO Max, President, TNT, TBS and truTV. "Thanks to the partnership at Warner Bros. and the relentless pursuit of the entire WarnerMax team we are able to deliver this incredibly exciting moment for Zack, the fans and HBO Max."

"Thanks to the efforts of a lot people, we're excited to bring fans this highly anticipated version of Justice League," said Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group. "This feels like the right time to share Zack's story, and HBO Max is the perfect platform for it. We're glad the creative planets aligned, allowing us to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut."

Zack Snyder's Justice League comes to HBO Max in 2021.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.