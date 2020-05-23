Justice League Snyder Cut Darkseid Actor Revealed

✖

Darkseid Is...going to be in Zack Snyder's Justice League. Though it was previously revealed the classic DC Comics baddie would be appearing in the fabled "Snyder Cut" of the film due out sometime next year, we now know who's playing the character. Ray Porter, a veteran actor who had previously shot sequences for the film, will be filling the role in the final cut. The actor confirmed the news in a post on his Twitter feed over the weekend.

"That said, and because I've been given permission...Hi, I'm Ray," the actor tweeted. "I played Darkseid in Zack Snyder's "Justice League." There. It's out now."

Though the Fourth World villain has always been a part of Snyder's take on project, the character was removed entirely from the theatrical release. Instead, Darkseid's lieutenant Steppenwolf served as the movie's big bad with only traces of Darkseid to be found. In fact, it's Darkseid that initially killed Lois Lane (Amy Adams) in Snyder's original DCEU plans, setting up the Knightmare sequence we saw during Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice.

"The truth is that the 'Knightmare Sequence' in this movie, it was my idea that all of that would eventually be explained - is that a surprise? And that we would end up in the distant future where Darkseid has taken over Earth, and where Superman has succumbed to the Anti-Life [Equation]," Snyder said about the tease last year. "And there were a few members of the Justice League that survived to that world, and that they were fighting, Batman and a broken half of Cyborg - there's only half of him because of whatever happened - they were working on an equation to jump back to tell Bruce... those were the things that we were dealing with. And the studio, they were still sort of into the big look, but the deep depth about how and why everyone was mad at each other..."

In the sequence, Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) travels back in time to warn Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) to do whatever in his power to save Lane. With Lane dead, Superman (Henry Cavill) breaks bad and serves as an agent for Darkseid.

"Because Lois - and it's in the Justice League teaser; it wasn't in the movie apparently... it's this line where Bruce says, 'I was right here, and Barry Allen came to me and he said 'Lois Lane is the key,'" the filmmaker added. "And then [Wonder Woman] goes, 'She is to Superman; every heart has one.' And he goes, 'I think it's something more, something darker.' And what it means is that the thing that was darker was all about if Lois died, Superman would succumb to the Anti-Life, right? And Superman knew that somehow it was Bruce's responsibility to protect Lois, he would've been mad at him in this movie, and that's why he says, 'She was my world, and you took her from me."

HBO Max launches later this month and Zack Snyder's Justice League is due out on the streamer sometime next year.

