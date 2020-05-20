Justice League Snyder Cut Will Include Darkseid

✖

The nerd world got one of its biggest bombshells yet on Wednesday morning, when it was announced that Zack Snyder's cut of Justice League will be debuting on HBO Max in 2021. The announcement confirms a long-awaited hope among a large number of DC Comics fans, who have been hoping to see Snyder's version of the film fully realized, after he was forced to step down due to a family tragedy in 2017. In the years since, Snyder has teased what his plans for the film initially entailed, including a slew of additional DC characters that were expected to appear. Now that the "Snyder Cut" has officially become a reality, one of those most-anticipated cameos is reportedly going to come to fruition. The Hollywood Reporter recently published an in-depth write-up about the Snyder Cut, and confirmed that yes, Darkseid is expected to make an appearance in the finished product.

Darkseid was rumored to be making an appearance in Justice League almost before the theatrical cut premiered, and Snyder has teased the superpowered god's role in the years since. Ray Porter, who was lined up to voice Darkseid in the film, has also advocated for the Snyder Cut's release for quite a while. It will also be interesting to see how Darkseid's portrayal in Justice League ultimately ends up differing from New Gods, a feature film that is set to be directed by Ava DuVernay and is written by DuVernay and Tom King.

While it's still unclear exactly what shape the Snyder Cut will ultimately take - as either a four-hour movie, a six-episode miniseries, or something else entirely - it's hard to deny that fans are excited to see what the future holds for Justice League.

"Since I got here 14 months ago, the chant to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut has been a daily drumbeat in our offices and inboxes," Chairman of Warner Media Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer Robert Greenblatt said in a statement. "At the end of the day, it really is all about them and we are beyond excited to be able to release Zack’s ultimate vision for this film in 2021. This could never have happened if it weren’t for the hard work and combined efforts of the teams at HBO Max and Warner Bros. Pictures."

"When Zack and Debbie shared the extraordinary vision of where Zack wanted to take Justice League, my team and our counterparts at Warner Bros. took it as a mission to solve the many issues that stood in the way," Kevin Reilly, Chief Content Officer at HBO Max, President, TNT, TBS and truTV, added. "Thanks to the partnership at Warner Bros. and the relentless pursuit of the entire WarnerMax team we are able to deliver this incredibly exciting moment for Zack, the fans and HBO Max."

Are you excited to see Darkseid officially debut in Justice League's "Snyder Cut"? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Zack Snyder's Justice League will debut on HBO Max in 2021.

