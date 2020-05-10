Bright and Suicide Squad Director David Ayer Lands Next Project With Netflix

✖

After working on films like Suicide Squad, Bright, and Fury, it looks like David Ayer is taking on yet another noteworthy story. According to a new report, Ayer is set to write, direct, and produce an adaptation of Six Years, the 2013 best-selling suspense novel from Harlan Coben. The film is expected to be for Netflix, after Ayer already worked with the streaming giant on Bright. Ayer will produce alongside Chris Long through their Cedar Park banner, which is also working on the FOX series Deputy, and the documentary Ready for War.

Six Years follows Jake Fisher, a man who watched Natalie, the love of his life, marry another man. With a heart broken, he throws himself into his career as a college professor, while keeping a promise to leave her alone while he simmers in a slow-building rage. His hopes rise when he reads that her husband died. Unable to help himself, he goes to the funeral and discovers the wife of the deceased man isn’t the woman he fell in love with. He becomes determined to find her and get the truth.

This news comes alongside confirmation that Ayer will not be returning to direct Bright 2, the sequel to the Will Smith and Joel Edgerton-led fantasy cop movie. Ayer will still serve as producer on the sequel, and previously co-wrote the script. Louis Leterrier, whose work includes The Incredible Hulk, is reportedly finalizing a deal to direct that film.

Ayer's career has gone into some interesting directions over recent years, particularly after the polarizing release of Suicide Squad back in 2016. While the film was a box office success and an Oscar winner (and spawned two spinoffs, Birds of Prey and James Gunn's upcoming The Suicide Squad), the project was met with a wide array of responses from fans and critics alike. But as Ayer has assured, he enjoyed the experience of bringing the project to life.

“[I don't regret it] for a second,” Ayer tweeted back in 2017. “Not for one second. I got to work with amazing people. It won an Oscar, did incredible business. Launched a franchise and spinoff. And like it or not it’s halfway to cult status. I grew as a person, grew creatively. Warners took a chance on me. I’m grateful.”

