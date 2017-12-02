David Ayer Doesn’t Regret Oscar-Winning ‘Suicide Squad’

Despite what the haters may assume, director David Ayer has absolutely no regrets about directing DC Films’ Suicide Squad for Warner Bros.

A fan posed the question to Ayer on Twitter, asking if the director regretted working on Suicide Squad or with Warner Bros. Ayer was unapologetic in his response. The question is likely born from reports that Warner Bros. significantly altered Ayer’s original cut of Suicide Squad before it released into theaters, but Ayer was unapologetic in his response.

“Not for a second,” Ayer tweeted back. “Not for one second. I got to work with amazing people. It won an Oscar, did incredible business. Launched a franchise and spinoff. And like it or not it’s halfway to cult status. I grew as a person, grew creatively. Warners took a chance on me. I’m grateful.”

Ayer did get to work with a star-studded cast for Suicide Squad, including acting superstars like Jared Leto, Will Smith, and Margot Robbie. The film won the Academy Award for Best Makeup and Hairstyling. On an estimated budget of $175 million, Suicide Squad made $745 million worldwide.

Warner Bros. is working on plans for Suicide Squad 2, with Gavin O’Connor writing and directing and Leto confirmed to reprise his role as the Joker. Ayer himself is set to produce and direct the spinoff Gotham City Sirens, which will see Robbie’s Harley Quinn return and be joined by fellow Gotham City villains Poison Ivy and Catwoman. Robbie also recently confirmed that she is working on a Harley Quinn solo movie, and a Joker and Harley Quinn duo movie is also in the works. There are also rumors that a solo film for Smith’s Deadshot is also being considered.

Robbie recently confirmed that she plans to be back in the role of Harley Quinn by next year, though that may be in reference ot the upcoming Harley Quinn animated series.

Suicide Squad 2 and related Suicide Squad spinoffs are all currently without release dates.

Justice League is now playing in theaters. The film will be followed in the DC Extended Universe by Aquaman on December 21, 2018, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.