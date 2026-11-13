David Ellison Wants Robert Pattinson’s Batman to Join the DCU Justice League, But There’s a Catch

David Ellison wants Robert Pattinson to stick around the DC Universe (DCU) during the new regime change. The new head honcho has some big plans for the DCU now that James Gunn has been removed from power and a new direction is in development. Gunn had a decade’s worth of plans, and he took his time because he wanted to ensure that every movie’s script was up to par before greenlighting them. However, from all the reports coming out since Gunn’s removal, it sounds like Ellison wants to rush out movies with the heavyweights as soon as possible. This includes Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman.

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According to Nexus Point News, DC Studios is likely going to let some of its actors go, and this includes names like Milly Alcock’s Supergirl and Xolo Maridueña’s Blue Beetle. However, there are other names that are reported to be in the mix for future DCU movies, including David Corenswet staying on as Superman and Skydance wanting to keep Robert Pattinson on board as Batman. Still, there is a huge problem with this. Pattinson is up for the role of James Bond.

How Can Robert Pattinson’s Batman Be Inserted Into the DCU?

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Keeping Robert Pattinson on as Batman makes no sense based on the movies that have been made so far. However, with Skydance wanting to rush out tentpole movies as fast as possible, it might be the best way to get it done. Since Corenswet has already starred in one Superman movie and Pattinson’s second Batman movie is still in production, both of them have been introduced, which could make the Justice League movie that Ellison is reported to want easier to slide into the schedule. Ellison reportedly wants Wonder Woman and Aquaman back as soon as possible, and there are also rumors that he wants Hal Jordan’s Green Lantern back, which would mean ignoring the Lanterns TV show.

How this could happen would just need to be explained. The world that Superman took place in didn’t mention Batman at all. While the Clayface director said that Batman was active during that movie’s time frame, that world looked nothing like the Gotham City from The Batman. With that said, bringing in Pattinson as Batman in the new DCU would work well when it comes to pretending to keep continuity up in a new shared universe. But as mentioned, there is a huge catch.

Robert Pattinson and Lex Luthor actor Nicholas Hoult both read for the role of James Bond in the upcoming reboot of that franchise for Amazon MGM Studios. With how fast Ellison reportedly wants to get his Justice League movie made, if Pattinson takes on that role, there is no way he could do both. The same is true for Hoult, so if he signs on to play Bond, the DCU would have to find a new Lex Luthor, if the studio wanted one at all. At the moment, nothing is for sure, and these are only rumors, but a Robert Pattinson Batman in the new DCU is at least being discussed.

Do you want to see Robert Pattinson’s Batman moved to the DCU? Let us know how you think this could work in the comments below.