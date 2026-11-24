Thirty-four years after the release of Alien 3, David Fincher still thinks the pitch that got him the job was a good one. The director isn’t particularly receptive to praise from fans of the movie, but he’s willing to talk about the movie he set out to make. Fincher envisioned a group of prisoners who had been written off by society realizing that the one good thing they could do with their lives was make sure the Xenomorph died with them.

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Much of that pitch actually made it into Alien 3. What’s particularly telling about Fincher’s approach to the movie, though, is how much thought he’d given to the evolution of the franchise under Ridley Scott and James Cameron. Fincher saw a progression in what Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) was willing to risk her life for between the first two movies. He wanted to put Ripley in the company of men whose lives were considered expendable and explore what they would be willing to give their lives for. Speaking with Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Fincher explained how he arrived at the pitch that sold Weaver and the producers on him directing the movie.

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David Fincher Wanted Alien 3 to Be a Movie About Redemption

Fincher considers the original Alien one of the 10 greatest movies ever made. He loves that Scott gets the audience to disagree with Ripley’s decision not to let Kane, played by John Hurt, back aboard the Nostromo. The crew wants to save Kane’s life, even though Ripley is the only person adhering to the protocol to keep everyone alive. As Fincher points out, 15 minutes later, we’re all thinking, “We should have listened to the tall girl.” Despite the considerable differences between Scott and Cameron’s movies, Fincher sees a throughline in their treatment of Ripley. “The first movie is go back for the cat, and the second movie is go back for the child,” explained Fincher. Ripley goes from risking her life for Jonesy in Alien to essentially becoming a mother again in Aliens.

Fincher’s pitch for Alien 3 took into consideration how little regard the people in power in the Alien universe have for human life. If Weyland-Yutani was willing to sacrifice the crew of the Nostromo to get its hands on a Xenomorph, what chance did the inhabitants of a prison colony have? “We are all going to die tonight,” Fincher said of the realization he wanted the prisoners to come to. “The only face-saving that we can do here is to take that thing with us.”

Perhaps the best argument for Fincher’s original pitch is the performance Charles S. Dutton gives in Alien 3. Dillon has already devoted much of his life to seeking redemption through religion. Ripley’s arrival on Fiorina 161 affords him and the other prisoners an opportunity to find it. The 2003 Assembly Cut of Alien 3 benefits considerably from the additional time we get to spend with these men before Ripley asks them to help her kill the creature. What makes Fincher’s pitch such a good follow-up to the first two movies is that Ripley is now asking other people to make the kind of decision she’s made twice before. Nobody would blame these men for wanting to get as far away from the creature as possible. They may well be the last people in the universe who owe humanity anything. And yet, they’re the ones tasked with saving it.

Fincher may not like his own movie, but it has gained a considerable following from devoted fans like Christopher Nolan. Perhaps on your next watch, the film can hit a little different knowing what Fincher’s ambitions were. Do you love Alien 3? Let us know what you think in the comments below.



