Recasting The Terminator for 2026

James Cameron’s original The Terminator is basically a perfect movie. More than four decades on, its breakneck pace, unforgettable characters, and scary sci-fi premise remain potent. A remake would be a hard sell, especially with how closely identified Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton are with their characters. But if we’re going to remake The Terminator for 2026, why not reinvent how the story is told? Instead of a two-hour film, envision an eight-episode premium TV series set in Los Angeles in 1984.

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Cameron’s original Terminator was firmly rooted in horror. “We were thinking of it as a low-budget slasher movie,” Cameron explained during a career retrospective, comparing the T-800 to Michael Myers and Roy Batty from Blade Runner. Our take would lean into those slasher roots and give the machine more prey to stalk over eight episodes. Imagine Zodiac blended with Crystal Lake, infused with a dash of Orphan Black character drama and a sprinkle of Halt and Catch Fire tech.

The Terminator was programmed for two things: locate Sarah Connor and kill Sarah Connor. The first would be the central mystery of our adaptation. A killer is methodically killing off women named Sarah Connor, and three very different women are in his crosshairs. And since we never even see John Connor in the original movie, there is no reason his mother has to look like Linda Hamilton. The Terminator doesn’t know which Sarah will be the mother of the savior of humanity’s future. Nor the audience. Even Kyle Reese, based on his memory of a photograph, may not have the answer. Here’s who we’d cast:

Eva Victor, Jessica Henwick, and Logan Browning as the three Sarah Connors

The major difference in our adaptation is that we want three very different performers playing Sarah Connor to keep the audience guessing as to which one will become John Connor’s mother. Jessica Henwick, Colleen Wing from Iron Fist, brings the action experience to make her a believable survivor. In Dear White People, Logan Browning displays the same kind of grit and determination we’d want to see from one of our new Sarahs. Her version of Connor might be the one who ignores Kyle Reese’s warnings, just as Linda Hamilton’s version did at first. Eva Victor’s version of Sarah Connor could be the interesting outlier. Imagine if Sigourney Weaver had been cast as Sarah Connor instead of Ellen Ripley. Victor wrote, directed, and starred in Sorry, Baby, and they appear as if they have just stepped out of a 1980s film. She could easily be the most vulnerable of the Sarahs but no less strong as she pushes through her fear to survive. All the Sarahs would connect in some way with Cameron’s original character, but none would be an obvious choice.

Keyla Monterroso Mejia and Tony Revolori as Ginger and Matt

In the original, Bess Motta and Rick Rossovich played Sarah Connor’s roommate Ginger Ventura and her boyfriend Matt Buchanan. We would cast Keyla Monterroso Mejia from Nobody Wants This and Abbott Elementary as Ginger. We’d pair her with Tony Revolori, who played Flash Thompson in the MCU Spider-Man films. Mejia is good at playing annoying characters who don’t mean to be, and Revolori could play Matt as the boyfriend who’s moved in but doesn’t pay rent. You’d find plenty of people like them in current Los Angeles. They’d have no idea how annoying their behavior is to everyone else. We’d spend more time with Ginger and Matt before the Terminator shows up, which would let the viewers care about them. A good slasher needs people to kill, and having a roommate named Sarah Connor is about to make you a big target.

Wilson Bethel as Kyle Reese

Michael Biehn portrayed Kyle Reese as a weary, desperate soldier who had been battling robots his whole life. Wilson Bethel could give a more menacing edge to the role, particularly following his turn as Bullseye in Daredevil. He can be charming, then defensive, which would fit a soldier suffering from the culture shock of time travel and PTSD. Our pitch also gives Reese a more challenging mission. He remembers a picture of an older Sarah Connor but can’t be sure which lady he’s meant to protect. Instead of picking one, he tries to save the three Sarahs together, but he’s also exploiting their shared identity as a shell game against the Terminator. The moment when Reese meets the Sarah Connors, they are essentially Schrödinger’s Sarahs. They are all three the mother of John Connor, or none of them are. Until Reese falls for one, or they fall for him, there is no John Connor. Trying to read Reese’s chemistry with three Sarahs could be just as compelling as watching his love triangles on Hart of Dixie. And yes, you should watch Hart of Dixie.

Lennie James and Shea Whigham as Lieutenant Ed Traxler and Detective Hal Vukovich

In the first Terminator, Paul Winfield and Lance Henriksen were LAPD officers investigating the Sarah Connor killings. We’d cast Lennie James as Lieutenant Ed Traxler and Shea Whigham as Detective Hal Vukovich, giving them a more prominent part in our eight-episode series. Fans will remember James as Morgan Jones in The Walking Dead, in addition to surviving a nuclear apocalypse in Jericho. In addition to roles in movies like Silver Linings Playbook, Whigham voiced Captain George Stacy in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and played SSR Chief Roger Dooley in Marvel’s Agent Carter. The earliest episodes of the show would have them working the Sarah Connor murders like a standard serial killer case, only realizing too late they are in way over their heads. Both actors have a way of playing characters who are sharp, yet earnest. Which makes the police station assault all the more effective when these cops realize they can’t protect these women.

Bill Skarsgård as the Terminator

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s huge frame made the original T-800 terrifying, but our Cyberdyne-built cyborg would go in a different direction. Our dream candidate would be Bill Skarsgård, especially after his horrific role as Pennywise in It. Unfortunately, Skarsgård just said he’s weary of portraying villains, so we’ll have to go with what every great casting director says when they can’t get their first pick. We want a Bill Skarsgård type.

Maybe there’s some other actor out there with that specific alien yet peak-human appearance and the dedication to maintain an insane stare or let a little microexpression carry the weight of a death glare. The T-800 should appear like someone made the perfect human being but got something wrong, ever so slightly. Looking at the Skarsgårds, it is not hard to imagine they came off an assembly line. If you can achieve all of that at the level of Bill Skarsgård, then maybe you’re our T-800.

Caleb McLaughlin as Miles Dyson

Joe Morton introduced Miles Dyson in Terminator 2: Judgment Day as the Cyberdyne engineer whose research eventually leads to Skynet. Our adaptation would meet Dyson years earlier, with Caleb McLaughlin from Stranger Things playing the young engineer. Cyberdyne would be developing primitive industrial robots, giving us a second storyline about the emerging technology industry of the 1980s.

McLaughlin should work amid bulky computers, temperamental machinery, and executives who promise technology they haven’t figured out how to build. Think Halt and Catch Fire, but with robotics. We’d introduce a Cyberdyne subplot as a parallel narrative that converges with the main storyline in the finale, where we’d restore Cameron’s deleted ending. In the original ending, it was revealed that the factory where the Terminator is destroyed belongs to Cyberdyne Systems. In our version, Dyson gets his hands on technology decades beyond anything he has ever encountered. Examining the machine’s directives, he asks one question: “Who is Sarah Connor?”

A good slasher movie requires victims, and Cameron’s original Terminator featured shockingly few beyond the early deaths, establishing its relentless villain. Once the T-800 found the proper Sarah Connor, the movie became a chase. Our eight-episode version would offer the T-800 a full phone book page of Sarah Connors to stalk, with enough time to make people care about them before the murdering began. Some would last longer than others, but in this slasher, the last girl is also the Sarah Connor in superposition. Pop culture metaphysics for the win.