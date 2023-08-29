David Fincher's The Killer Gets Official Poster

Netflix has released a new poster for filmmaker David Fincher's The Killer ahead of its world premiere later this week. The Killer will make its debut in competition at the 80th Venice Film Festival, and it will face some steep competition. Among the films that are making their debut at the film festival are Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two, Ridley Scott's Napoleon, and Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon. It centers on a cat-and-mouse game between an assassin and his employer, played by Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton, respectively. It's the latest project for the acclaimed filmmaker at Netflix, where he previously ran House of Cards and Mindhunter.

The streamer's global head of film Scott Stuber has made the courting of major talents like Fincher a big part of his strategy to grow the platform's credibility. While Netflix has the biggest presence in the streaming space by a wide margin, they have been constantly striving to give themselves equal weight as a haven for artists.

"We had to build an infrastructure of executive talent who could speak film," Stuber said earlier this year. "It was recruiting that talent. Getting Marty Scorsese, getting Alfonso Cuaron, Susanne Bier, Paul Greengrass. Then we moved into a slate of talent-drive, R-rated films. We had to build a development pipeline. Sometimes people forget that our film group is four years old. We started with nothing. We're finally getting there. We're talking to Guillermo Del Toro, Greta Gerwig, David Fincher. We've gone out and made acquisitions with the C.S. Lewis books and the Dahl catalog."

You can see the poster below.

The Killer stars Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton, leading a cast that includes Kerry O'Malley as Dolores, and Charles Parnell (Top Gun: Maverick) as Hodges, Arliss Howard (Full Metal Jacket) and Brazilian star (Sophie Charlotte) are also in the film. Cinematographer Erik Messerschmidt (Mindhunter) is re-teaming with Fincher for the film, while his musical collaborators Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (The Social Network, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Gone Girl, Mank) will compose the score. Fincher's Se7en screenwriter Andrew Kevin Walker is doing the script, which is based on the French graphic novel by Alexis Nolent.

Per the official synopsis from Netflix, The Killer "tells the story of an assassin that begins to develop a conscience and doubts his work, which happens at a time when clients demand his particular set of skills."

The Killer will arrive on Netflix on November 10.