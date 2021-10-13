Netflix Announces New Documentary Series VOIR From David Fincher

Yesterday, Netflix teased a new collaboration with David Fincher, the director known for Fight Club, Seven, Zodiac, Gone Girl, and more. Many Fincher fans took to social media to guess the streaming service was about to announce a new season of Mindhunter, a series that saw Fincher leading the way as showrunner for its first two seasons. Netflix did not end up announcing more Mindhunter today, but there is another exciting partnership with Fincher in the works. VOIR is “a new documentary series of visual essays celebrating cinema, from the mind of one of film’s modern masters.”

Netflix shared the first teaser for VOIR today, which revealed Fincher will be serving as the Executive Producer alongside David Prior, who just helmed The Empty Man. You can check out the teaser below:

VOIR is not the only upcoming project from Fincher for fans to look forward to. The director is currently in pre-production for The Killer, which follows “an assassin who begins to psychologically crack as he develops a conscience.” The movie is set to star Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton, and is based on the graphic novel by Alexis Nolent. Production for the film is expected to begin next month.

As for Mindhunter, a report from earlier this year suggested that Fincher and Netflix were having conversations about continuing the series, which will likely come down to demand and potential viewership. According to Fincher, the series didn’t continue after Season 2 because the cost of producing it outweighed how many people were actually watching it. “I don’t know if it makes sense to continue,” Fincher told Variety in 2020. “It was an expensive show. It had a very passionate audience, but we never got the numbers that justified the cost.”

Originally, Fincher had tapped a new filmmaker to helm Season 2 of Mindhunter, but when scripts for the series fell short of Fincher’s expectations, he stepped back in with a bigger role. Considering the show is a grisly look inside the minds of serial killers, Fincher has admitted working on the project took an emotional toll. “I certainly needed some time away,” Fincher previously explained. “We had all hands on deck to finish [Season 2] and we didn’t have a ton of scripts and a ton of outlines and a bible standing by for Season 3. I’ll admit I was a little bit like, ‘I don’t know that I’m ready to spend another two years in the crawl space.’”

