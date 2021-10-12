Something big is coming to Netflix, and it has something to do with acclaimed filmmaker David Fincher. On Tuesday afternoon, the Netflix Film Twitter account announced that Wednesday was going to bring “something special” from Fincher, along with an eye emoji hinting that it would be a big deal. There’s no telling what this surprise announcement could be just yet, but it’s safe to say that fans are exciting thinking about the possibilities.

The first thing on the minds of everyone who sees the tweet is probably Mindhunter, the beloved crime series starring Jonathan Groff that dealt with some of the country’s most dangerous serial killers. After two acclaimed seasons, there has been no news of the show returning, and all signs point to it being totally over. This tweet has many believing that the winds of fate have changed direction and Mindhunter could finally be back.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/NetflixFilm/status/1447985444193546240?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Unfortunately, that isn’t very likely. The tweet came from the Netflix Film account, which covers news about original movies from Netflix. Mindhunter is a TV series, so the announcement would probably come from one of the streamer’s several other accounts. If somehow a Mindhunter feature film is on the table, this could certainly be related, but there’s been no talk of such a thing to this point.

In all likelihood, this is going to be an announcement for Fincher’s next film. His most recent movie, Mank, was a Netflix original title, and it earned several Academy Award nominations after being released last. year.

If Wednesday’s announcement has nothing to do with Mindhunter, fans shouldn’t immediately give up hope that a third season could eventually surface. A report from earlier this year suggested that Fincher and Netflix were having conversations about continuing Mindhunter. It likely all comes down to demand and potential viewership. According to Fincher, the series didn’t continue after Season 2 because the cost of producing it outweighed how many folks were actually watching it.

“I don’t know if it makes sense to continue,” Fincher told Variety in 2020. “It was an expensive show. It had a very passionate audience, but we never got the numbers that justified the cost.”

Even if you take Mindhunter off the table entirely, a new project from Fincher is always something worth celebrating. The director of Se7en, Zodiac, and Gone Girl rarely disappoints.