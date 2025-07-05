DC Drops a Bunch of Fan-Favorite Animated Movies on Streaming for Free

Fans of DC Animation rejoice! In a move sure to surprise, Warner Bros. and DC Animation have made a selection of fan-favorite movies free to stream. The news comes courtesy of a fan who posted the news on their X account on Thursday. They shared a tweet showcasing a selection of the films which include series dedicated to Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman, Black Adam, and more. All the more surprising, though, is the platform in which the films are currently available to stream for free. Fans can currently watch a selection of DC Animated movies for free now on YouTube.

Some of the titles available to stream for free on YouTube are Batman Unlimited: Animal Instincts, The Batman vs. Dracula, Batman Beyond: The Return of the Joker, Green Lantern: First Flight, Superman/Shazam! The Return of Black Adam, Batman and Mr. Freeze: Subzero, DC Super Hero Girls: Legends of Atlantis, and Wonder Woman: Bloodlines. Other titles that are on the service for free are Batman: Mystery of the Batwoman, Batman: Gotham Knight, Batman vs Robin, Batman: Bad Blood, and Superman Doomsday. It’s currently unknown how long these movies will remain free on the streaming service.

These, of course, are just a small selection of DC Animated films fans can find on the streaming platform. A quick search will show that there’s a long list of titles that can currently be streamed for free with ads.

Wonder Woman: Bloodlines is one of DC Animation’s most recent releases, having been released in 2019. It stars Rosario Dawson as the titular hero, who needs to help a troubled girl named Vanessa, who has fallen in with a deadly organization known as Villainy Inc. that just so happens to be headed by Dr. Cyber. The movie received a certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes with an 88% rating and was hailed as an action-packed story for a heroine worthy of more screentime in the DC Animated Universe. While Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker is one of DC Animation’s classic movies. The animated film received a rare 100% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and served as the perfect conclusion to the animated series.

For the younger audience, 2018’s DC Super Hero Girls: Legends of Atlantis is a nice introduction to the DC Universe. It tells the tale of The Super Hero Girls as they’re forced to go after Siren and Mera to retrieve the Book of Legends, before Siren can use it to take over the entire ocean with an army. It’s also a nice introduction to the Super Hero Girls franchise that DC Animation created to focus on teenage versions of some of DC’s most iconic female superheroes that were featured in the short-lived Super Hero Girls animated television series that eventually spawned animated films, like Legends of Atlantis.

The films are currently available to stream for free through YouTube’s TV & Movie streaming services. It’s unclear whether or not they will remain free on the service, or if they’ll eventually be part of YouTube’s paid content in the near future.