Return Of The Joker Trends As Fans Appreciate It As One Of The Best Batman Movies Ever

Batman fans are celebrating Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker as they rank the best films featuring the hero. In the personal estimation of many viewers, these animated entries can hold their own with live-action counterparts. Around the release fo The Batman, a lot of people piped in with fond memories of Batman: The Mask of the Phantasm. Return of the Joker hits a little bit different because it’s really about Batman’s legacy and Terry McGinnis’ handling of an iconic adversary. The vocal performances in the Batman Beyond vehicle are also very strong. Will Friedle and Kevin Conroy are really doing work in that movie. Any time you can get Mark Hamill back to be The Joker is also gonna put some smiles on faces in the crowd. Check out some of the best posts about the film down below.
In a previous conversation with Comicbook.com, Kevin Conroy said that he believed that he and Will Friedle could still do some Batman Beyond together.
“I don’t think people age as much vocally; I think he can still do Batman Beyond,” Conroy explained. “He could do Terry McGinnis as a voice job. I don’t know how young he can make his voice sound, but you know Lauren Lester, who still does Robin sometimes, is a lot older than Will Friedle, so it’s just a question of how your voice ages. I would love to work with Will again, because we worked so well together. He’s a great guy.”
