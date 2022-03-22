Return Of The Joker Trends As Fans Appreciate It As One Of The Best Batman Movies Ever

Batman fans are celebrating Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker as they rank the best films featuring the hero. In the personal estimation of many viewers, these animated entries can hold their own with live-action counterparts. Around the release fo The Batman, a lot of people piped in with fond memories of Batman: The Mask of the Phantasm. Return of the Joker hits a little bit different because it’s really about Batman’s legacy and Terry McGinnis’ handling of an iconic adversary. The vocal performances in the Batman Beyond vehicle are also very strong. Will Friedle and Kevin Conroy are really doing work in that movie. Any time you can get Mark Hamill back to be The Joker is also gonna put some smiles on faces in the crowd. Check out some of the best posts about the film down below.

In a previous conversation with Comicbook.com, Kevin Conroy said that he believed that he and Will Friedle could still do some Batman Beyond together.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s hard to believe that Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker is a PG-13 film with extremely dark and twisted beautiful scenes like this one. It’s a masterpiece.

pic.twitter.com/9610Pg0ox2 — I have so many questions? (@english_shamar) March 22, 2022

“I don’t think people age as much vocally; I think he can still do Batman Beyond,” Conroy explained. “He could do Terry McGinnis as a voice job. I don’t know how young he can make his voice sound, but you know Lauren Lester, who still does Robin sometimes, is a lot older than Will Friedle, so it’s just a question of how your voice ages. I would love to work with Will again, because we worked so well together. He’s a great guy.”

Where do you rank Return of the Joker? Let us know down in the comments!

Hearty laugh

I don't know why Return of the Joker is trending but it does bring a smile to my face pic.twitter.com/wcwHxLnW5r — Tanner (@Tanster227) March 22, 2022

Highly recommend

would you look at that, one of my favorite animated movies is trending. If you're a fan of the characters, cannot recommend Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker enough pic.twitter.com/dkaLTyGFAn — Aaron Gold (@HeyItsAaronGold) March 22, 2022

Overdue recognition

Return of the Joker is trending and all I can say is it's about damn time. One piece of Batman media that really doesn't get the love it deserves! pic.twitter.com/EQCsrgTfEW — Jon Wolfe 🏳️‍🌈 (@Lycan_Jedi) March 22, 2022

Had him rattled

Since Return of the Joker is trending, everyone talks about the flashback sequence, which is amazing btw.

But I don't think enough people talk about the final fight between Terry and the Joker. I love the way that Terry gets to him during the fight. pic.twitter.com/DvqisAtpvT — MaxHP (@ItsMaxHP) March 22, 2022

A reminder

since people are talking about Return of the Joker pic.twitter.com/QHQh2ucCtv — Spooky Jeff (@WakkoKing) March 22, 2022

Memories

Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker is trending and, besides it being a great movie, I'll never forget being able to grab it a week early because Circuit City at Evergreen Plaza broke street date. — Matt Peters aka Steal E Dan (@MightyInkMatt) March 22, 2022

Bold take

No live-action take on these characters so far has matched up to the animated movies Mask of the Phantasm and Return of the Joker. https://t.co/mWw2D5KQbq — Nathan Dowdell, neither upside-down nor on fire. (@N01H3r3) March 22, 2022

As they deserve