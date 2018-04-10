Marvel might currently be dominating the box office, but when it comes to animated films, DC definitely has the upper hand. Ever since Batman: The Animated Series came along and changed the game, DC have consistently put out excellent animated content adapted from their most popular comics. We’ve got wind that the next DC animated film in the works is a two-parter: The Death of Superman and The Reign of Superman, and knowing that DC is going to try to expand on their previous adaptation (the not-so critically acclaimed Superman Doomsday), we’ve decided to count down the 10 Best DC Animated Films!

There’s been a lot of good ones and it was tough to dwindle ’em down, but here they are!

10. DC Showcase

Kicking off our list at No. 10 is the DC Showcase Original Shorts Collection. Proving that sometimes, less is more, this was a collection of four animated short films that had previously been released with other full-length titles, with the exception of Superman/Shazam: The Return of Black Adam. These included Jonah Hex, The Spectre, and Green Arrow. Each of the shorts were outstanding in their own ways, and were bolstered by distinct animation that gave the spotlight to some lesser known, but equally cool, DC characters.

9. Wonder Woman

In the ninth spot is Wonder Woman. Before Gal Gadot became the reigning box office queen, this was the best origin story for Wonder Woman that fans could get their hands on. In fact, parts of this film are very close to the live action version, down to the fun chemistry between Diana and Steve Trevor, and even features a showdown between Wonder Woman and Ares, but it’s still different enough that you should check it out.

8. Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths

This movie was really the first of DC’s animated films to discuss the multiverse, and did so in a way that wouldn’t make a casual viewer’s head explode in confusion. Crisis on Two Earths explored what it would be like if the Justice League all had evil counterparts who tried to take over the main DC Earth. Spoiler alert: It would be bad. And bonus! James Wood as the evil Batman doppelganger, Owl-Man, might be perfect casting.

7. Batman: Year One

No. 7 – Batman: Year One. This movie is unlike any other animated movie that DC has put out. While most of the DC animated movies could be potential blockbusters if they were set to live action, Batman: Year One is much more grounded and slower paced, faithfully adapting Frank Miller’s storyline, and being as much about Jim Gordon as it is about Batman. Utilizing Bryan Cranston as the voice of Gordon was an inspired choice, and fun fact — Ben McKenzie lends his voice as the start-up Batman, who would later go on to play young Jim Gordon on Gotham.

6. Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker

Coming in at No. 6 is Batman Beyond: The Return of the Joker. The story serves as a way for the new Batman, Terry McGinnis, to learn about the atrocities that Batman’s arch nemesis inflicted upon him over 35 years ago in a film that’s surprisingly dark and grim for a children’s cartoon. Of course, Mark Hamill returns as the Clown Prince of Crime, in top form as usual.

5. Justice League: The New Frontier

A throwback to the Golden and Silver age of the DC heroes, Justice League: The New Frontier worked as an excellent introduction to the team, and served as a reminder that to overcome evil, the Justice League would always have to strive to work together. Unlike their first animated movie under the “DC Universe” banner, Superman Doomsday, which received mediocre reviews, The New Frontier received extremely positive reviews and showed promise for what DC had planned for the future.

4. Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox

No. 4 – Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox. Many fans had been clamoring for an adaptation of what is arguably Flash’s most famous storyline, and they weren’t let down here with what is, to date, one of DC’s best animated films. The storyline in the comics was vast, and this did an amazing job at zeroing in on the best parts of that story for the more casual viewer. Other mediums have attempted to adapt the Flashpoint storyline (looking at you, CW) to varying degrees of success depending on your perspective, but it’s hard to argue that this is still the best.

3. The Dark Knight Returns Parts 1 & 2

At No. 3 is The Dark Knight Returns Parts 1 & 2. Yes, some people consider the two separate movies, but they’re really not. They are two halves of one story, so we’re putting them together. This is, without question, the most faithful adaptation that DC has put out so far, and it should be, since it takes two parts to tell the story in any way that does it justice. The animation does an amazing job replicating Frank Miller’s book, and Peter Weller delivers an outstanding performance as the weathered Batman.

2. Batman: Under the Red Hood

In the second spot is Batman: Under the Red Hood. By adapting the death of Jason Todd, and his return some 20 years later as the Red Hood, this feature was able to effortlessly weave two tales together into an animated masterpiece. The animation is both fluid and striking, the action is hard-hitting, and the voice acting is superb. Even John DiMaggio’s unorthodox take on The Joker is surprisingly good. Overall, it’s probably the best looking piece that DC has done thus far.

1. Batman: Mask of the Phantasm