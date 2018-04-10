Marvel might currently be dominating the box office, but when it comes to animated films, DC definitely has the upper hand. Ever since Batman: The Animated Series came along and changed the game, DC have consistently put out excellent animated content adapted from their most popular comics. We’ve got wind that the next DC animated film in the works is a two-parter: The Death of Superman and The Reign of Superman, and knowing that DC is going to try to expand on their previous adaptation (the not-so critically acclaimed Superman Doomsday), we’ve decided to count down the 10 Best DC Animated Films!
There’s been a lot of good ones and it was tough to dwindle ’em down, but here they are!
Videos by ComicBook.com
Click the video at the top of the article to see our picks, and then leave a comment and tell us what your favorite DC animated film is!
10. DC Showcase
9. Wonder Woman
8. Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths
7. Batman: Year One
6. Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker
5. Justice League: The New Frontier
A throwback to the Golden and Silver age of the DC heroes, Justice League: The New Frontier worked as an excellent introduction to the team, and served as a reminder that to overcome evil, the Justice League would always have to strive to work together. Unlike their first animated movie under the “DC Universe” banner, Superman Doomsday, which received mediocre reviews, The New Frontier received extremely positive reviews and showed promise for what DC had planned for the future.