This Batman Animated Series Is Still Underrated (And We Want More)

Recent speculation about what is happening to Batman‘s story in the larger DC Universe brought a beloved animated series back to mind. A new rumor hinted that Batman Beyond, a futuristic Batman animated adventure, will become the starting point for a new video game trilogy. Now, that’s all well and fun (it sounds amazing), but the truth is that we want more Batman Beyond in general. It’s been years since fans of this part of the franchise have gotten new content, and fans were hoping to see either an animated revival or a long-awaited debut into DC’s live-action roster. Perhaps if the game goes well, that will be next.

Batman Beyond, also known as Batman of the Future in Europe, was an animated series that lasted three years and started in 1999, created by Paul Dini, Bruce Timm, and Alan Burnett. In case the titles didn’t give it away, it’s the story of a futuristic version of Batman, as Bruce Wayne has finally been forced into retirement (it can happen), resulting in a new version of the hero stepping to the forefront.

The Origin of Batman Beyond

Batman Beyond served many purposes in one go. It was a sequel to Batman: The Animated Series and The New Batman Adventures. It also introduced a new hero, ultimately leading into the Justice League Animated Series, which included this newer version of Batman (among other heroes).

The story begins with the introduction of an older Bruce Wayne, one who can no longer safely don the Batsuit. Without Batman to hold the rogues of Gotham at bay, a new wave of villains, most notably the Jokerz, have taken over the city. This sets the scene for our new hero, Terry McGinnis. Terry is a high school student with a troubled backstory, but that doesn’t make him an ally to the Jokerz. In fact, he quickly finds himself in their crosshairs, as he’s not inclined to sit idly by while they mess with people on the streets.

Anyone who reads comics can guess what happens next as Terry is thrown into the deep end of vigilantism. One thing leads to another, and Terry finds himself in the perfect place to find what he needs to continue the battle – Bruce’s Batsuit. What happens next isn’t all full of roses and sunshine, as Bruce has never been good at handing over the reins to anything, let alone handing over his Batsuit to a thief. Yet that inevitably happens, as Terry proves to be the right man for the job.

The Best of Batman Beyond

Batman Beyond has a lot to offer fans, old and new. It’s a different take on the classic hero while keeping the fan favorite around. Bruce stepping into a mentorship role has always worked, and it’s refreshing to see a situation where Bruce has to explain the steps to somebody instead of rushing out and handling it himself. Plus, let’s be real, grumpy and grizzled Bruce Wayne is oddly endearing and funny.

As for Terry McGinnis, he brings a new style to the Batman mantle, as he’s smaller and more agile than his predecessor. His suit helps make up for his lack of strength, while Bruce helps to make up for his lack of training. As a younger version of the hero, Terry struggles with a lot, including finding his own work/life balance. Terry’s story comes with a recent dose of trauma, which he spends most of the series working through in classic Batman fashion.

Terry isn’t the only new character, as new villains rise up to face a new Batman. It’s only appropriate, right? Some antagonists are a stylized and modern take on classics, while other characters, like Blight and Shriek, are new to the Batman Beyond franchise. Likewise, greyscale characters are in the mix, showing how people become villains and vice versa. They play a vital role in humanizing these adventures.

Batman Beyond in the Comics & Present

Batman Beyond only got 52 episodes before the series concluded, though Terry’s story continued in the Justice League Animated series. Much later, his story would continue in comic book form. Terry officially got his own comic series in 1999, starting with a six-issue miniseries before launching a longer-running series about the hero. Sadly, that only lasted a couple of years. Since then, Terry’s story has been taken off the shelf, dusted off, and put into print once or twice. However, these comic adventures didn’t always ring true to the Batman Beyond introduced in the animated series. For example, later excursions with this character completely erased his best friend, who had been stepping into a “woman in the chair” role, so it felt off at best.

That brings us to today, as loyal fans of Terry McGinnis sit and wait, hoping to hear news of his return. So, while some fans may be angry about Batman Beyond potentially getting the center of attention in the latest video game trilogy, we’re relieved to hear that it hasn’t been forgotten. That said, we still want the animated series to make a comeback, and we won’t be quiet about that any longer.

Batman Beyond is available to stream on MAX.