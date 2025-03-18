Fan-Favorite DC Extended Universe Star Addresses DCU Wonder Woman Fan-Casting

Grace Caroline Currey just opened up about her experience in the DC Extended Universe and her prospects of returning to the DCU — perhaps in a different role. The actress played Mary Bromfield in both of the recent Shazam movies, and now fans online often discuss her as a possible contender to play the DCU’s Wonder Woman. In an interview with The Direct at San Diego Comic-Con: The Cruise, Currey said that she was flattered by these kinds of comments, but she didn’t indicate that there was anything official behind them. She said that getting cast in a second DC Comics adaptation would feel like just as much of a “dream” as the first time around.

“Oh, gosh. I mean, I grew up watching the animated series like the Batman animated series, Justice League, and so getting to dive into that world, especially with DC, right?” Currey said of her time on Shazam. “Yeah, those legends, Batman and Superman, you know. But pretty cool to get to exist in that same universe, as much as it can be, you know, with all the different worlds that we don’t have with DC, and I won’t get into that, but, yeah, it was, it was really fun.”

As for the Wonder Woman fan-casting, Currey said, “That’s been very nice to see people say that. I think getting to be in the universe at all has been such a lottery kind of feeling, that I don’t know — if I got to come back in any capacity, that’d be wild.”

Currey played one of the older foster siblings in the Shazam movies, Mary, whose comic book history goes back to 1942. She took on a maternalistic role among the siblings, with a conventionally responsible personality. When the siblings all gained the ability to transform in the second movie, Currey was one of the only ones to play both the teenage version and adult superhero version of her character.

After her performance there, fans have proposed that she should play the DCU’s new take on Wonder Woman, knowing that Gal Gadot is not expected to reprise her role in the new continuity. However, the future of Wonder Woman in the DCU is pretty uncertain in general. She has not been cast yet, and the only title in the works related to Diana is Paradise Lost — a prequel series about the island of Themyscira set before Wonder Woman was even born. That show is still in development, but it is expected to be a part of the DCU’s first arc, “Gods and Monsters.”

Of course, Wonder Woman could appear in just about any DCU title before then, as we know many DC heroes are making their debuts in Superman this summer. If anything is in the works, it’s top secret for now. The DCU hits the big screen on July 11th with Superman, while Creature Commandos is streaming now on Max.