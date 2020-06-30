DC is Taking Questions for DC FanDome Event

✖

The convention circuit has essentially been at a standstill due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as social distancing guidelines rule out the large gatherings that usually come with comic and entertainment conventions. As a result, many have taken the idea of uniting the nerd community together online, including DC's upcoming FanDome convention. The one-day event will tease the best that DC has to offer in movies, TV shows, video games, comics, and more -- and it sounds like they need fans' help to make it happen. On Monday, DC launched an official "questions" website for DC FanDome, where fans can officially submit questions to be asked during the event.

You’ve got questions! We’ve got answers. Submit your questions now about the DC Multiverse, and see if they’re answered during #DCFanDome! https://t.co/xFyt5MUwie pic.twitter.com/0WJOkhZWfv — DC (@DCComics) June 29, 2020

"On August 22, we will celebrate our amazing fans in the DC FanDome," the website reads. "We want your voice heard and your important questions answered. Please submit your questions here via text or video. There's no limit on the number you ask or the DC costumes you wear. It's you, our fans, who put the fan in FanDome!"

The website allows fans to select from a slew of topics that have already been confirmed for the event, with a few surprises as well. On the film side, the topics include Wonder Woman 1984, Aquaman, Shazam!, The Batman, The Suicide Squad, and (surprisingly) The Flash. The TV shows represented include Batwoman, Black Lightning, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Doom Patrol, Harley Quinn, Pennyworth, Stargirl, Supergirl, Superman & Lois, Teen Titans GO!, The Flash, Titans, and Young Justice: Outsiders. There also are a number of individual creators fans can submit questions for, including DC Films president Walter Hamada, Warner Bros. Animation president Sam Register, DC publisher and CCO Jim Lee, Zack Snyder's Justice League director Zack Snyder, writer and producer Geoff Johns, Milestone co-founder Denys Cowan, and DCTV producer Greg Berlanti.

While this isn't necessarily every property confirmed to be a part of DC's FanDome, it does provide fans with a unique opportunity to become involved with the event.

"There is no fan like a DC fan," said Ann Sarnoff, Warner Bros. Chair and CEO. "For more than 85 years, the world has turned to DC’s inspiring heroes and stories to lift us up and entertain us, and this massive, immersive digital event will give everyone new ways to personalize their journey through the DC Universe without lines, without tickets and without boundaries. With DC FanDome, we’re able to give fans from around the world an exciting and unparalleled way to connect with all their favorite DC characters, as well as the incredible talent who bring them to life on the page and screen."

DC Fandome will be held on August 22nd, beginning at 10 a.m. PDT.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.