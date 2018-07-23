‘Green Lantern Corps’ to Be a Complete Re-Imagining According to Geoff Johns

Fans have quite a wait for the upcoming Green Lantern Corps, but Geoff Johns is already giving a little taste of what they can expect from the upcoming film. According to Johns, the movie will be a “complete reimagining”.

In an interview with IGN at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend, Johns explained that he would be approaching the film much in the same way he did Green Lantern: Rebirth in comics.

“There’s much more to it than that but really it’s a complete reimagining just like I did Green Lantern: Rebirth in the comics,” Johns said. “I’m going to be hopefully delivering a script that Warner loves, and DC likes, and they want to make it that’s going to celebrate the mythology and reinvent it in a different way.”

While that might be a little vague, Johns did go just a little bit further giving fans a better frame of reference for where he plans to go with the script.

“If you’ve read my Green Lantern run it’s very much in line with some stuff we did in there,” he said.

Those familiar with Johns’ contributions to the Green Lantern mythology know that he brought some big ideas and concepts to the table, including the “emotional spectrum” which built on the idea of the Green Lanterns’ emerald willpower energy and built a rainbow of other emotions around it with each one having powers that operated a little differently from the Green Lanterns.

With Johns largely getting a clean slate to work with — 2011’s Green Lantern predates the shared DC movie universe — he will have a big opportunity to bring some of those concepts to life in a life-action format which will make it interesting to see exactly where he takes Green Lantern Corps.

Justice League is now on home video. The DC Extended Universe continues with Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam! on April 5, 2019, Wonder Woman 1984 on November 1, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.