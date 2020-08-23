DC FanDome: Kevin Smith Reacts to Wonder Woman 1984 and The Batman Trailers

✖

Yesterday saw DC's virtual event, DC FanDome, and there was a whole lot of awesome content. Fans got to see everything from the Snyder Cut trailer to the first look at the characters of The Suicide Squad. Those weren't the only trailers fans got to see yesterday. There was also a new look at Wonder Woman 1984 and the first look at Matt Reeves' The Batman. One huge outspoken fan of comic book movies is Clerks director, Kevin Smith, so it was no surprise to see him reacting to some of these videos. He took to Twitter yesterday to share some of his thoughts.

“Looks epic,” Smith said of the Wonder Woman trailer “Cheetah! In a live action movie! In my lifetime! Black Manta was in Aquaman, Luthor in BvS, Sinestro in Green Lantern, Scarecrow in Batman Begins, Riddler coming in The Batman. One day before I die, we’re gonna have a cinematic Legion of Doom!”

“Grab your flannels: the @DCComics films have reached nirvana! Something in the way they used music hit me in my heart shaped box. Trailer indicates a Bat classic is in bloom! Riddler and Penguin will be all apologies to grunge Batman. Long way from The Pallbearer, @mattreevesLA,” Smith added of The Batman. You can check out his posts below:

If you want more of an in-depth review from Smith about all things DC FanDome, the director had a special edition of his show, Fatman Beyond, last night to break everything down. You can view the link in the tweet below:

TONIGHT AT 8:30pt/11:30et! After you leave the #DCFanDome, join me & @marcbernardin as we watch the trailers, cover the news, and talk about the stars (and Starro) of the web-wide @DCComics, @wbpictures & @TheCW event! At my FB page and @YouTube channel: https://t.co/Mr5gZm9niq pic.twitter.com/aXNYLiqN0Y — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) August 22, 2020

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.