DC Fans Are Convinced 1 The Batman Part II Theory Is Real After Sebastian Stan’s Latest Admission

The wait for The Batman: Part II has been anything but short, with the release of the first film happening all the way back in 2022. The movie debuted to acclaim from critics and audiences alike, and it wasn’t long before a sequel was announced. But then the delays began, with the first pushing the film back from a 2025 release to a 2026 release. Another delay followed, with the studio then aiming for an October 2027 release. Finally, , leaving a six-year gap between Part I and Part II—and dwindling interest from fans who have been strung along for over five years.

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Now, Sebastian Stan, who has been confirmed to be in the film, , has made some statements to Entertainment Tonight that have those same fans speculating about what exactly that role is (as well as yet another potential release delay). When asked about working with Scarlett Johansson, the actor said that he “really enjoyed” it, adding, “It’s a nice continuation,” seemingly confirming that the pair worked closely on set, as well as confirming, at least in some fans’ eyes, that the pair really is playing Harvey and Gilda Dent.

Fans Are More Convinced Than Ever That Stan Will Play Harvey Dent

While rumors have been circling Stan since it was announced that he was cast in the film (there were five minutes when some fans were convinced he’d be playing Victor Szasz), the main belief has always been that he would be portraying Harvey Dent, better known to some as Two-Face. This belief was seemingly confirmed when a French publication printed that rumor as fact, only to later retract the portion of the translated interview. But the damage was done, and people were more than willing to run with it.

At this point, the role that Stan is playing could genuinely go either way. It’s also worth noting that it’s been announced that an entirely new, never-before-seen on-screen villain will be appearing in The Batman: Part II. And that would certainly be the case for Zsasz, who barely had a blink-and-you-miss-it cameo in Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins. But the shaved-head set photos that have been making the rounds on the internet don’t really prove anything either way, as Stan would also have to shave his head to rock Dent’s future Two-Face look. “He did appear bald not long after the Zsasz thing came up, so I can see why people started to think there may have been legitimacy to it. That or the fact that Reeves has intentionally not divulged who any of the new cast is playing, leading to speculation and theories that things may not be as they seem,” when discussing the later-retracted confirmation that Stan would be playing Dent.