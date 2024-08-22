DC’s James Gunn Plays Coy About the Guardians of the Galaxy Cast Joining Franchise

From next year’s Superman movie and beyond, James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DC Universe has a lot for the world to look forward to. Fans have been particularly curious to see Gunn’s take on the mythos, especially after his beloved work on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. At the moment, Sean Gunn is the only main Guardians cast member to be confirmed to join the DCU, portraying the roles of Maxwell Lord, Weasel, and G.I. Robot. In a recent post on Threads, Gunn was asked to reveal what characters he would cast his other former Guardians of the Galaxy collaborators as in the DCU — and explained why he can’t exactly answer that question.

“Well that would be a spoiler wouldn’t it?” Gunn answered.

Will the Guardians of the Galaxy Cast Join the DCU?

Ever since Gunn was first appointed to his DC Studios role, fans have begun to campaign for certain DC roles for members of the Guardians cast, ranging from Peter Quill / Star-Lord actor Chris Pratt as Booster Gold, to Drax actor Dave Bautista as Bane or Hugo Strange. While speaking to ComicBook earlier this year about his work on The Garfield Movie, Pratt argued that either option is equally likely, and that he could very well end up appearing in both superhero sagas.

“Well, it probably make more sense that I would be Star Lord again,” Pratt said in our interview, which you can check out above. “But anything is possible, and especially with James over at DC. Maybe there’s something that would be right over there. Maybe both. How about both? Let’s do both. I think it’s 100% both.”

What Is On the DC Universe Slate?

As Gunn and Safran revealed back in January of 2023, the initial DC Studios slate will include 2025’s Superman, 2026’s Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and currently-undated movies The Brave and the Bold, Swamp Thing, and The Authority. It will also include the HBO Max television shows Waller, Booster Gold, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and an animated Creature Commandos series. Reports have indicated that a live-action Teen Titans movie and an animated Jurassic League movie are in the works at DC Studios, although neither have been publicly confirmed.

“A lot of people think it’s going to be Marvel 2.0, and definitely I learned a lot of stuff at Marvel. I think that we have a lot of differences,” Gunn explained in 2023. “We are telling a big, huge, central story that is like Marvel, except for, I think that we’re a lot more planned out than Marvel from the beginning because we’ve gotten a group of writers together to work that story out completely. But we’re also creating a universe that is like Star Wars, where there’s different times, different places, different things, or Game of Thrones, where characters are a little bit more morally complex.”