Teen Titans Movie in Development at DC Studios With Supergirl Writer

The Teen Titans are officially a go in James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe. On Friday, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that a live-action Teen Titans movie is officially in the works at DC Studios. Ana Nogueira, who recently wrote the script for DC Studios' adaptation of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, will be penning the script for Teen Titans.

It is unclear at this point which characters will be featured in the roster of the Teen Titans movie, especially given the evolutions that the team has undergone since their initial creation in the 1960s. DC Studios' Batman reboot, The Brave and the Bold, is already confirmed to be featuring members of the larger "Bat-family", so there is a chance that either Dick Grayson / Nightwing or Damian Wayne / Robin could factor into Teen Titans.

Who Are DC's Teen Titans?

The concept of the Teen Titans originated in 1964's The Brave and the Bold #54, through an alliance between Kid Flash, Robin, and Aqualad. The team's roster has grown exponentially over the years, featuring characters such as Speedy, Bumblebee, and Hawk and Dove. The concept of the Teen Titans might be best known through Marv Wolfman and George Pérez's beloved 1980s relaunch of The New Teen Titans, which added Raven, Starfire, Beast Boy, and Cyborg to the team and also revamped the roster as young adults.

The team has appeared in countless pieces of media over the years, including the animated series Teen Titans and Teen Titans Go!, and the recent live-action series Titans. DC Studios' Teen Titans movie will be the second big-screen feature starring the team, after 2018's animated spinoff Teen Titans Go! To the Movies.

What Is On the DC Universe Slate?

As Gunn and Safran revealed back in January of 2023, the initial DC Studios slate for "Gods and Monsters" will include movies for Superman, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing, and The Authority. It will include the HBO Max television shows Waller, Booster Gold, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and an animated Creature Commandos series.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said in a statement when their roles were first announced. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

What do you think of a Teen Titans movie being in the works at DC Studios? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!