Jurassic League Animated Movie Reportedly in the Works at DC Studios

The Justice League might be headed back to the movies — but with a catch. A new report from The InSneider suggests that DC Studios is developing The Jurassic League, the 2022 DC comic miniseries from Daniel Warren Johnson and Juan Gedeon, as an animated movie. As the title suggests, The Jurassic League is an Elseworlds title outside of the main DC continuity, in which the universe's heroes and villains are dinosaurs.

According to the report, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn will executive produce Jurassic League, with Minions and Secret Life of Pets writer Brian Lynch writing the script. Gunn and DC Studios have not officially confirmed or denied the report.

Who Are DC's Jurassic League?

2022's Jurassic League reimagined the heroes and villains of the DC universe as anthropomorphic dinosaurs. In the series, the Trinity, alongside a league of other super-powered dinosaurs, join forces to save a prehistoric Earth from the sinister machinations of Darkseid. Wait ... what? Okay, maybe you don't know the story. So join us and bear witness to a brand-new – yet older than time – adventure and experience the Justice League as you have never seen them before! The events of the series have since been officially canonized in the DC Multiverse as Earth-27. This report comes as the Jurassic League are set to cross over with Booster Gold (another character confirmed for Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU) in May's Batman: The Brave and the Bold #13.

"Jurassic League is all I want to draw: dinos and epic fights," Gedeon revealed when the series was first announced. "My own version of a 90s cartoon or videogame. Expect a story about survival, unity and hope where the strong protect the weak in a world where danger lurks in every corner."

"It's been an absolute pleasure to join Juan Gideon in creating a new world for DC, complete with dinos, cavemen, and extinction level events," Johnson echoed. "Batsuar suplexes a Joker dilophosaurus, you're welcome!"

What Is on the DC Universe Slate?

It has already been confirmed that the initial DC Studios slate for "Gods and Monsters" will include movies for Superman: Legacy, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing, and The Authority. It will include the HBO Max television shows Waller, Booster Gold, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and an animated Creature Commandos series.

"If you look at the MCU, there are very few traditional superheroes," Gunn previously said of the DCU's approach. "There was never a guy with a secret identity until Spider-Man in the MCU. Their Cap was turned into a soldier even though he wears a mask. Iron Man outed himself at the end of the first Iron Man because they don't want to deal with the whole secret identity stuff. But there is a bit more of a fantasy element to DCU, because there are these larger-than-life superheroes and for me, there's Superman and Clark Kent. They're two different characters, and you have to find a way to deal with them that's as grounded as possible within this world of DC. One of the things that I love about DC, that excites me about DC, is that in a way it's another alternate history. It is Gotham City and Metropolis and Star City and Bludhaven, and all these different places in this other reality, and it makes it a little bit like Westeros in some ways. I love it in that way. I love that we get to create true worldbuilding in DC, it isn't just 'we're throwing some superheroes on Earth.' I think right now, that's one of the key differences."

