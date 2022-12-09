DC Fans Think Jason Momoa Can Play Aquaman AND Lobo After Latest Reports

DC Films fans think that Jason Momoa can play both Aquaman and Lobo in upcoming features. This week has featured a ton of comic book movie news including speculation about the Aquaman star leaving the franchise to play the Superman villain. If that weren't enough upheaval to chew on, the proposed Wonder Woman 3 might be up in the air as well. Multiple reports have indicated that there's some kind of creative disagreement going on behind the scenes with James Gunn, Peter Safran and director Patty Jenkins. Gunn has been vocal about his intent to connect all of DC's larger projects into one attractive story. However, the Lobo project itself has not been formally announced yet. The fans online want to see Momoa as the villain though, and the new heads of the film company are likely to listen to their cries.

CBR asked the Aquaman actor about the prospect. "Well I have to obviously blink, so there's no way I can get out of this without blinking, but you know that would be amazing if that happened," Momoa told the outlet. "I'm just happy that [James] Gunn is at the helm and [Peter] Safran, who is just like my heart. So I'm in good hands and I think comic book fans around the world are going to be very excited."

Look. Before Aquaman, I thought Jason Momoa would have made a great Lobo.

But we got him as Aquaman and I super duper love him in the role.

And now Aquaman is being replaced with Lobo? Go-fkn-figure 😕

Why couldn't he play both?!?! https://t.co/ecPxT2kofO — Denzel⁷ (@KuyaDenzel95) December 8, 2022

Do you think he can play both? Let us know in the comments down below!