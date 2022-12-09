DC Fans Think Jason Momoa Can Play Aquaman AND Lobo After Latest Reports
DC Films fans think that Jason Momoa can play both Aquaman and Lobo in upcoming features. This week has featured a ton of comic book movie news including speculation about the Aquaman star leaving the franchise to play the Superman villain. If that weren't enough upheaval to chew on, the proposed Wonder Woman 3 might be up in the air as well. Multiple reports have indicated that there's some kind of creative disagreement going on behind the scenes with James Gunn, Peter Safran and director Patty Jenkins. Gunn has been vocal about his intent to connect all of DC's larger projects into one attractive story. However, the Lobo project itself has not been formally announced yet. The fans online want to see Momoa as the villain though, and the new heads of the film company are likely to listen to their cries.
CBR asked the Aquaman actor about the prospect. "Well I have to obviously blink, so there's no way I can get out of this without blinking, but you know that would be amazing if that happened," Momoa told the outlet. "I'm just happy that [James] Gunn is at the helm and [Peter] Safran, who is just like my heart. So I'm in good hands and I think comic book fans around the world are going to be very excited."
Look. Before Aquaman, I thought Jason Momoa would have made a great Lobo.— Denzel⁷ (@KuyaDenzel95) December 8, 2022
But we got him as Aquaman and I super duper love him in the role.
And now Aquaman is being replaced with Lobo? Go-fkn-figure 😕
Why couldn't he play both?!?! https://t.co/ecPxT2kofO
Tbh I don't see what else they could do with Aquaman past Lost Kingdom so I'm fine with him just dying in the next JL movie or something if Momoa wants to swap to Lobo. Would prefer if he just did both, but I get how that could be a lot— Jake | #FrogManSweep (@V2Jake) December 8, 2022
If he comes in and does a reading as Arthur Curry that blows you away, you cast him as Aquaman. Same with Lobo. And he can play both characters. But plenty of actors have transformed themselves in the name of playing a character. To me, Momoa made Aquaman interesting.— FostersImaginaryFriend (@FostersFriend) December 8, 2022
I really Like Momoa as Aquaman, If you are gonna cast him as Lobo... Why not both?
I know Actor Todd Stashwick is keen on being Lobo too.— Adam Slater (@Tatakai_no_Kami) December 9, 2022
I don't believe any of those DC rumours. The idea that Jason Momoa had to quit Aquaman to play Lobo is just hilariously stupid. They'd obviously let him do both.
As for Henry cavill, there is no way they're not gonna give him something to do after his appearance in Black Adam.— Punished Jake: The Punishing (@PunishedJake2) December 8, 2022
If they're really gonna switch Momoa to Lobo and recast Aquaman, that's the best news I've ever heard as a fan of both characters. Momoa is FAR better & near perfect choice for Lobo than he was for Aquaman and hopefully this means Gunn casts someone who ACTUALLY represents Arthur— Mason Harris (@WeaponizedFunk) December 8, 2022
If Chris Evans can play both Johnny Storm a.k.a. The Human Torch and Captain America for MCU then Jason Momoa can play both Aquaman and Lobo for DCU.— Mr. Molotov (@molotov_mr) December 8, 2022
I think Momoa was awesome as Aquaman he made that character bad ass but Lobo is the character Momoa was born to play. He cant do both if I could choose one for him to play it would be Lobo. https://t.co/CHlJNI2u83— Moosey (@SwagMoss) December 8, 2022
Momoa as Aquaman and Momoa as Lobo are the same amount of perfect casting and I hate that he should be both but can't.— krevplays (@KrevPlays) December 9, 2022