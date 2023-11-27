Max Is Losing a Ton of Movies (and a Few TV Shows) in December

More movies and shows are set to leave Max's streaming lineup next month.

By Charlie Ridgely

There are some big changes coming to Max's streaming lineup in December. This week, Max announced the full list of movies and TV shows making their way to its roster over the course of the next month. Unfortunately, the steamer also announced the complete list of titles exiting in December, and that lineup of movies and shows making their way out is much longer than usual.

December will see a few movies and shows leaving Max throughout the month, but it's the final day of the month that has the most losses planned. A horde of movies are exiting on that day, including Final Destination, Elf, Happy Feet, Scooby-Doo, Napoleon Dynamite, and Scream.

Max will also be saying goodbye to a big chunk of its Looney Tunes library on December 31st. The flagship show is on the list to be removed, along with The Looney Tunes Show and Looney Tunes: Back in Action.

Here's the full list of everything leaving Max next month:

December 2
Stath Lets Flats, Season 3
Long Live the Royals
December 6
Stand Up To Cancer (2023) (HBO Original)
December 7
Mostly 4 Millennials
December 9
Nightcrawler 
December 10
Tropical Cop Tales
December 11
Frisky Dingo
December 12
Hot Streets
December 13
Tom Goes to the Mayor
December 14
The Heart, She Holler
December 15
Entourage (2015)
December 16
Beah: A Black Woman Speaks (HBO Original) 
December 17
Eagleheart
December 18
Delocated
December 19
China, IL
December 20
Beautiful Creatures 
December 21
Spotlight 
December 26
The Man From U.N.C.L.E. 
December 27
The Oslo Diaries (HBO Original) 
December 31
12 oz. Mouse, Seasons 1-2
The Adventures of Pinocchio
The Age of Adaline 
All About the Benjamins 
The Amazing Panda Adventure 
American Ultra 
Animal Kingdom
Annabelle 
Annabelle Comes Home
Annabelle: Creation
The Ant Bully
Arthur Christmas 
The Artist
At Middleton
The Avengers 
The Bachelor 
The Bad and the Beautiful 
Ballet 422
Batman (1966)
Before Midnight
Bells are Ringing 
Beware the Batman
Beyond the Reach
Black Beauty (1994)
Blade Runner 2049 
The Book of Life
Boys' Night Out
Brigadoon 
The Bronze
Bulworth
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid 
Child's Play 
A Christmas Carol 
Christmas in Connecticut
A Christmas Story 
A Christmas Story 2 
A Cinderella Story 
The Circle 
The Comedian 
The Company Men
Compliance 
The Conjuring 2
Constantine: City of Demons 
Crocodile Dundee 
Crocodile Dundee II 
Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles 
Cunningham 
The Curse of La Llorona
Daphne & Velma 
DC Super Hero Girls: Hero of the Year
DC Super Hero Girls: Intergalactic Games 
DC Super Hero Girls: Legends of Atlantis
Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons
Defending Your Life 
Dennis the Menace 
A Dennis the Menace Christmas
Detour 
Dim Sum Festival
Diner 
Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead
Dude, Where's My Car? 
Elf
Elizabethtown 
Enter The Warrior's Gate
Eva Longoria: Searching For Mexico
Every Secret Thing 
Fast Color
Final Destination 
Final Destination 2 
Final Destination 3
Final Destination 5 
The Final Destination 
Flashpoint 
Flawless 
Fool's Gold 
Four Christmases
Frank Miller's Sin City 
Fred Claus 
From Here to Eternity
The Full Monty 
Funny Farm 
Garden State 
Get Carter
Ginger & Rosa 
The Golden Compass
The Good Heart
Happy Feet
Happy Feet Two 
The Haunting 
Headhunters
Hearts in Atlantis 
Heaven Help Us 
Holiday Affair 
The Hollars 
Hotel Artemis
The House
The Illusionist 
In The Heart of The Sea
Infinitely Polar Bear
Inside Job 
Insidious: Chapter 2 
The Iron Lady 
Jack Frost 
The Jellies
Jumanji 
Kill Your Darlings 
Law Abiding Citizen 
Lean on Me 
Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III 
LEGO DC Super Hero Girls: Brain Drain
LEGO DC Super Hero Girls: Super-Villain High 
LEGO Justice League: Cosmic Clash 
LEGO Justice League: Gotham City Breakout 
The LEGO Movie 
The Letter
Loiter Squad
Looney Tunes
The Looney Tunes Show
Looney Tunes: Back in Action
The Lost Boys
Lost in America
Love Is Strange 
Love Jones
Luce 
Lucy, The Daughter of the Devil
Maggie's Plan
The Man Who Came to Dinner 
Marley & Me 
The Master 
Misery 
Music Within 
Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase
Napoleon Dynamite
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation 
The Neverending Story 
New Year's Eve 
Nico, 1988
Nine 
Out of the Past 
Paddington 2 
The Phantom of the Opera (2004)
The Pirate 
Pleasantville
The Polar Express 
Precious 
The Prince and the Pauper 
Prince Avalanche 
Quartet 
Real Life Nightmare
Restless
Rock of Ages
Roger & Me 
Room for One More
The Rover 
Running on Empty 
Running Scared 
Sarah's Key
Scooby-Doo 
Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob! 
Scream 
Scream 2 
Scream 3 
The Seagull 
Searching for Sugar Man
The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
Shanghai 
She's Funny That Way 
Shivering Truth
The Shop Around the Corner
Shoplifters 
Snitch
So I Married an Axe Murderer 
Son of the Mask 
Song of the Thin Man 
Spartan 
Speedway 
Spinout 
Stan & Ollie
Step Up All In 
Step Up Revolution 
Stephen King's Graveyard Shift
Stephen King's Silver Bullet 
Stephen King's Thinner
Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo! Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog
Take Shelter
The Taking of Pelham One Two Three 
Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse 
Teen Titans Go! See Space Jam 
Teen Witch 
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning 
Three Godfathers
Tom & Jerry: The Movie 
Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale 
Tom And Jerry: Santa's Little Helpers 
Trick 'r Treat 
Tricky Dick
The Trouble with Spies
The Turning Point
The Two Mrs. Carrolls
Tyrel
Under the Same Moon 
Unmasking A Killer
Urge
Uss Indianapolis: Men of Courage
A Very Harold & Kumar 3-D Christmas 
Volunteers
Warm Bodies
The Wash 
Watchmen: The Complete Motion Comic
WB 100th Behind the Shield
What's Up, Doc?
Where the Boys Are
White Chicks 
The Whole Ten Yards 
Winter's Tale
Wonder Woman: Bloodlines 
You're Next 

Which of these titles are you most disappointed to see leaving Max in December? Let us know in the comments!

