Max Is Losing a Ton of Movies (and a Few TV Shows) in December
More movies and shows are set to leave Max's streaming lineup next month.
There are some big changes coming to Max's streaming lineup in December. This week, Max announced the full list of movies and TV shows making their way to its roster over the course of the next month. Unfortunately, the steamer also announced the complete list of titles exiting in December, and that lineup of movies and shows making their way out is much longer than usual.
December will see a few movies and shows leaving Max throughout the month, but it's the final day of the month that has the most losses planned. A horde of movies are exiting on that day, including Final Destination, Elf, Happy Feet, Scooby-Doo, Napoleon Dynamite, and Scream.
Max will also be saying goodbye to a big chunk of its Looney Tunes library on December 31st. The flagship show is on the list to be removed, along with The Looney Tunes Show and Looney Tunes: Back in Action.
Here's the full list of everything leaving Max next month:
December 2
Stath Lets Flats, Season 3
Long Live the Royals
December 6
Stand Up To Cancer (2023) (HBO Original)
December 7
Mostly 4 Millennials
December 9
Nightcrawler
December 10
Tropical Cop Tales
December 11
Frisky Dingo
December 12
Hot Streets
December 13
Tom Goes to the Mayor
December 14
The Heart, She Holler
December 15
Entourage (2015)
December 16
Beah: A Black Woman Speaks (HBO Original)
December 17
Eagleheart
December 18
Delocated
December 19
China, IL
December 20
Beautiful Creatures
December 21
Spotlight
December 26
The Man From U.N.C.L.E.
December 27
The Oslo Diaries (HBO Original)
December 31
12 oz. Mouse, Seasons 1-2
The Adventures of Pinocchio
The Age of Adaline
All About the Benjamins
The Amazing Panda Adventure
American Ultra
Animal Kingdom
Annabelle
Annabelle Comes Home
Annabelle: Creation
The Ant Bully
Arthur Christmas
The Artist
At Middleton
The Avengers
The Bachelor
The Bad and the Beautiful
Ballet 422
Batman (1966)
Before Midnight
Bells are Ringing
Beware the Batman
Beyond the Reach
Black Beauty (1994)
Blade Runner 2049
The Book of Life
Boys' Night Out
Brigadoon
The Bronze
Bulworth
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
Child's Play
A Christmas Carol
Christmas in Connecticut
A Christmas Story
A Christmas Story 2
A Cinderella Story
The Circle
The Comedian
The Company Men
Compliance
The Conjuring 2
Constantine: City of Demons
Crocodile Dundee
Crocodile Dundee II
Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles
Cunningham
The Curse of La Llorona
Daphne & Velma
DC Super Hero Girls: Hero of the Year
DC Super Hero Girls: Intergalactic Games
DC Super Hero Girls: Legends of Atlantis
Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons
Defending Your Life
Dennis the Menace
A Dennis the Menace Christmas
Detour
Dim Sum Festival
Diner
Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead
Dude, Where's My Car?
Elf
Elizabethtown
Enter The Warrior's Gate
Eva Longoria: Searching For Mexico
Every Secret Thing
Fast Color
Final Destination
Final Destination 2
Final Destination 3
Final Destination 5
The Final Destination
Flashpoint
Flawless
Fool's Gold
Four Christmases
Frank Miller's Sin City
Fred Claus
From Here to Eternity
The Full Monty
Funny Farm
Garden State
Get Carter
Ginger & Rosa
The Golden Compass
The Good Heart
Happy Feet
Happy Feet Two
The Haunting
Headhunters
Hearts in Atlantis
Heaven Help Us
Holiday Affair
The Hollars
Hotel Artemis
The House
The Illusionist
In The Heart of The Sea
Infinitely Polar Bear
Inside Job
Insidious: Chapter 2
The Iron Lady
Jack Frost
The Jellies
Jumanji
Kill Your Darlings
Law Abiding Citizen
Lean on Me
Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III
LEGO DC Super Hero Girls: Brain Drain
LEGO DC Super Hero Girls: Super-Villain High
LEGO Justice League: Cosmic Clash
LEGO Justice League: Gotham City Breakout
The LEGO Movie
The Letter
Loiter Squad
Looney Tunes
The Looney Tunes Show
Looney Tunes: Back in Action
The Lost Boys
Lost in America
Love Is Strange
Love Jones
Luce
Lucy, The Daughter of the Devil
Maggie's Plan
The Man Who Came to Dinner
Marley & Me
The Master
Misery
Music Within
Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase
Napoleon Dynamite
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
The Neverending Story
New Year's Eve
Nico, 1988
Nine
Out of the Past
Paddington 2
The Phantom of the Opera (2004)
The Pirate
Pleasantville
The Polar Express
Precious
The Prince and the Pauper
Prince Avalanche
Quartet
Real Life Nightmare
Restless
Rock of Ages
Roger & Me
Room for One More
The Rover
Running on Empty
Running Scared
Sarah's Key
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob!
Scream
Scream 2
Scream 3
The Seagull
Searching for Sugar Man
The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
Shanghai
She's Funny That Way
Shivering Truth
The Shop Around the Corner
Shoplifters
Snitch
So I Married an Axe Murderer
Son of the Mask
Song of the Thin Man
Spartan
Speedway
Spinout
Stan & Ollie
Step Up All In
Step Up Revolution
Stephen King's Graveyard Shift
Stephen King's Silver Bullet
Stephen King's Thinner
Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo! Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog
Take Shelter
The Taking of Pelham One Two Three
Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse
Teen Titans Go! See Space Jam
Teen Witch
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
Three Godfathers
Tom & Jerry: The Movie
Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale
Tom And Jerry: Santa's Little Helpers
Trick 'r Treat
Tricky Dick
The Trouble with Spies
The Turning Point
The Two Mrs. Carrolls
Tyrel
Under the Same Moon
Unmasking A Killer
Urge
Uss Indianapolis: Men of Courage
A Very Harold & Kumar 3-D Christmas
Volunteers
Warm Bodies
The Wash
Watchmen: The Complete Motion Comic
WB 100th Behind the Shield
What's Up, Doc?
Where the Boys Are
White Chicks
The Whole Ten Yards
Winter's Tale
Wonder Woman: Bloodlines
You're Next
Which of these titles are you most disappointed to see leaving Max in December?