Max Is Losing a Ton of Movies (and a Few TV Shows) in December

There are some big changes coming to Max's streaming lineup in December. This week, Max announced the full list of movies and TV shows making their way to its roster over the course of the next month. Unfortunately, the steamer also announced the complete list of titles exiting in December, and that lineup of movies and shows making their way out is much longer than usual.

December will see a few movies and shows leaving Max throughout the month, but it's the final day of the month that has the most losses planned. A horde of movies are exiting on that day, including Final Destination, Elf, Happy Feet, Scooby-Doo, Napoleon Dynamite, and Scream.

Max will also be saying goodbye to a big chunk of its Looney Tunes library on December 31st. The flagship show is on the list to be removed, along with The Looney Tunes Show and Looney Tunes: Back in Action.

Here's the full list of everything leaving Max next month:

December 2

Stath Lets Flats, Season 3

Long Live the Royals

December 6

Stand Up To Cancer (2023) (HBO Original)

December 7

Mostly 4 Millennials

December 9

Nightcrawler

December 10

Tropical Cop Tales

December 11

Frisky Dingo

December 12

Hot Streets

December 13

Tom Goes to the Mayor

December 14

The Heart, She Holler

December 15

Entourage (2015)

December 16

Beah: A Black Woman Speaks (HBO Original)

December 17

Eagleheart

December 18

Delocated

December 19

China, IL

December 20

Beautiful Creatures

December 21

Spotlight

December 26

The Man From U.N.C.L.E.

December 27

The Oslo Diaries (HBO Original)

December 31

12 oz. Mouse, Seasons 1-2

The Adventures of Pinocchio

The Age of Adaline

All About the Benjamins

The Amazing Panda Adventure

American Ultra

Animal Kingdom

Annabelle

Annabelle Comes Home

Annabelle: Creation

The Ant Bully

Arthur Christmas

The Artist

At Middleton

The Avengers

The Bachelor

The Bad and the Beautiful

Ballet 422

Batman (1966)

Before Midnight

Bells are Ringing

Beware the Batman

Beyond the Reach

Black Beauty (1994)

Blade Runner 2049

The Book of Life

Boys' Night Out

Brigadoon

The Bronze

Bulworth

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

Child's Play

A Christmas Carol

Christmas in Connecticut

A Christmas Story

A Christmas Story 2

A Cinderella Story

The Circle

The Comedian

The Company Men

Compliance

The Conjuring 2

Constantine: City of Demons

Crocodile Dundee

Crocodile Dundee II

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles

Cunningham

The Curse of La Llorona

Daphne & Velma

DC Super Hero Girls: Hero of the Year

DC Super Hero Girls: Intergalactic Games

DC Super Hero Girls: Legends of Atlantis

Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons

Defending Your Life

Dennis the Menace

A Dennis the Menace Christmas

Detour

Dim Sum Festival

Diner

Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead

Dude, Where's My Car?

Elf

Elizabethtown

Enter The Warrior's Gate

Eva Longoria: Searching For Mexico

Every Secret Thing

Fast Color

Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

The Final Destination

Flashpoint

Flawless

Fool's Gold

Four Christmases

Frank Miller's Sin City

Fred Claus

From Here to Eternity

The Full Monty

Funny Farm

Garden State

Get Carter

Ginger & Rosa

The Golden Compass

The Good Heart

Happy Feet

Happy Feet Two

The Haunting

Headhunters

Hearts in Atlantis

Heaven Help Us

Holiday Affair

The Hollars

Hotel Artemis

The House

The Illusionist

In The Heart of The Sea

Infinitely Polar Bear

Inside Job

Insidious: Chapter 2

The Iron Lady

Jack Frost

The Jellies

Jumanji

Kill Your Darlings

Law Abiding Citizen

Lean on Me

Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III

LEGO DC Super Hero Girls: Brain Drain

LEGO DC Super Hero Girls: Super-Villain High

LEGO Justice League: Cosmic Clash

LEGO Justice League: Gotham City Breakout

The LEGO Movie

The Letter

Loiter Squad

Looney Tunes

The Looney Tunes Show

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

The Lost Boys

Lost in America

Love Is Strange

Love Jones

Luce

Lucy, The Daughter of the Devil

Maggie's Plan

The Man Who Came to Dinner

Marley & Me

The Master

Misery

Music Within

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase

Napoleon Dynamite

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

The Neverending Story

New Year's Eve

Nico, 1988

Nine

Out of the Past

Paddington 2

The Phantom of the Opera (2004)

The Pirate

Pleasantville

The Polar Express

Precious

The Prince and the Pauper

Prince Avalanche

Quartet

Real Life Nightmare

Restless

Rock of Ages

Roger & Me

Room for One More

The Rover

Running on Empty

Running Scared

Sarah's Key

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob!

Scream

Scream 2

Scream 3

The Seagull

Searching for Sugar Man

The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

Shanghai

She's Funny That Way

Shivering Truth

The Shop Around the Corner

Shoplifters

Snitch

So I Married an Axe Murderer

Son of the Mask

Song of the Thin Man

Spartan

Speedway

Spinout

Stan & Ollie

Step Up All In

Step Up Revolution

Stephen King's Graveyard Shift

Stephen King's Silver Bullet

Stephen King's Thinner

Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo! Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog

Take Shelter

The Taking of Pelham One Two Three

Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse

Teen Titans Go! See Space Jam

Teen Witch

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning

Three Godfathers

Tom & Jerry: The Movie

Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale

Tom And Jerry: Santa's Little Helpers

Trick 'r Treat

Tricky Dick

The Trouble with Spies

The Turning Point

The Two Mrs. Carrolls

Tyrel

Under the Same Moon

Unmasking A Killer

Urge

Uss Indianapolis: Men of Courage

A Very Harold & Kumar 3-D Christmas

Volunteers

Warm Bodies

The Wash

Watchmen: The Complete Motion Comic

WB 100th Behind the Shield

What's Up, Doc?

Where the Boys Are

White Chicks

The Whole Ten Yards

Winter's Tale

Wonder Woman: Bloodlines

You're Next

