Netflix Getting Even More DC Movies In December

Netflix is getting a massive influx of superhero movies over the next couple of months. Marvel and Sony's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is currently the number one movie on the service in the United States, with some of the older Sony Spider-Man films also available to stream. It was previously announced that a slew of DC movies are going to be added to Netflix next month. Now, a new report is indicating even more DC films are hitting the service than were initially revealed.

On November 1st, Netflix announced on social media that Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman, Justice League, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), Wonder Woman: 1984, and The Suicide Squad would all be added to Netflix's streaming lineup in the United States on December 1st. According to What's on Netflix, there are a few more DC films heading to the service.

The report indicates that 2022's The Batman will be hitting Netflix next month, as will Shazam!, Black Adam, and DC's League of Super-Pets.

The addition of these DC movies is the latest chapter in a recent trend that has seen Warner Bros. Discovery licensing out its big titles to rival streaming services. A few notable HBO shows are already on Netflix, while Prime Video also houses some DC fare.

New on Netflix

This DC movies are hitting Netflix in December, but the start of this month saw quite a few other titles hit the service. You can check out the full lineup of November 1st Netflix additions below.

13 Going on 30

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

60 Days In: Season 5

The Addams Family

The Big Lebowski

The Change-Up

Desperado

Downsizing

Drag Me to Hell

Love in the Wild: Season 1

Madea's Family Reunion

The Mummy (2017)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2

Pitch Perfect

The Scorpion King

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Sherlock Gnomes

Six Feet Under: Seasons 1-5

Sixteen Candles

The Social Network

Ted 2

Victorious: Season 3

Whiplash

Hurricane Season (MX) -- NETFLIX FILM

Locked In (UK) -- NETFLIX FILM

Mysteries of the Faith -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Nuovo Olimpo (IT) -- NETFLIX FILM

Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom (DE) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Wingwomen (FR) -- NETFLIX FILM