Here's Every DC Movie and Show Coming to HBO Max in February

HBO Max has unveiled its February 2021 slate of releases, and among them, DC properties ranging from animated series to blockbuster films are pretty well represented. The Dark Knight in particular gets a bunch of movies and a couple of TV shows heading to the streamer in February, with a number of animated projects, both Batman and non-Batman, presumably porting over from the now-defunct DC Universe TV streaming service. With that platform rebranded as an exclusively comics app, anything that WarnerMedia set aside to help promote DC Universe likely will make its way to HBO Max sooner than later, as the streamer looks to bulk up its offerings to compete with the likes of Netflix and Disney+.

There are dozens of new movies and TV shows set to make their way to the service over the course of the next month. If you've felt that your new-content pickings have been slim of late, there is a lot of changes coming to the lineup at HBO Max.

Warner Bros. made the decision to release all of its 2021 films on HBO Max the same day they hit theaters. So that means two brand new WB movies are going to be hitting HBO Max in February. Judas and the Black Messiah, the story of Black Panther Chairman Fred Hampton, arrives on February 12th, followed by the new Tom & Jerry movie, which debuts on February 26th.

You can see our breakdown of the DC projects coming to the platform below.