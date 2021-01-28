Here's Every DC Movie and Show Coming to HBO Max in February
HBO Max has unveiled its February 2021 slate of releases, and among them, DC properties ranging from animated series to blockbuster films are pretty well represented. The Dark Knight in particular gets a bunch of movies and a couple of TV shows heading to the streamer in February, with a number of animated projects, both Batman and non-Batman, presumably porting over from the now-defunct DC Universe TV streaming service. With that platform rebranded as an exclusively comics app, anything that WarnerMedia set aside to help promote DC Universe likely will make its way to HBO Max sooner than later, as the streamer looks to bulk up its offerings to compete with the likes of Netflix and Disney+.
There are dozens of new movies and TV shows set to make their way to the service over the course of the next month. If you've felt that your new-content pickings have been slim of late, there is a lot of changes coming to the lineup at HBO Max.
Warner Bros. made the decision to release all of its 2021 films on HBO Max the same day they hit theaters. So that means two brand new WB movies are going to be hitting HBO Max in February. Judas and the Black Messiah, the story of Black Panther Chairman Fred Hampton, arrives on February 12th, followed by the new Tom & Jerry movie, which debuts on February 26th.
You can see our breakdown of the DC projects coming to the platform below.
February 1: Batman (1989)
Tim Burton's 1989 noir masterpiece redefined the superhero movie and became one of the biggest blockbusters of all time, earning itself the tagline "the movie of the decade," in one of the most significant decades for blockbuster tentpoles.
February 1: Batman Returns
In Burton's follow-up to Batman, the Dark Knight faces off against Catwoman and The Penguin in a holiday-themed showdown. This movie marks the final onscreen appearance to date of Michael Keaton's Batman, who is set to return in The Flash.
February 1: Batman Forever
With Batman Forever, Joel Schumacher took over from Tim Burton, transforming the violent, noir-inspired Gotham into a colorful and larger-than-life city populated by the likes of Two-Face (Tommy Lee Jones) and The Riddler (Jim Carrey) facing off against Batman (Val Kilmer).
February 1: Batman & Robin
George Clooney takes over as Batman in the second of Schumacher's Bat-flicks, facing off against Poison Ivy (Uma Thurman) and Mister Freeze (Arnold Schwarzenegger), while teaming up with Robin (Chris O'Donnell) and Batgirl (Alicia Silverstone).
February 1: Batman: The Brave and the Bold
The fan-favorite animated series that teams Batman up with dozens of heroes from throughout the DC Universe is set to join the numerous other animated Bat-shows on HBO Max next week.
February 1: Justice League (animated)
No, not Zack Snyder's Justice League -- that's still a month or so away. Rather, Justice League -- the animated series that followed up the groundbreaking shows starring Batman and Superman -- is headed your way soon.
February 1: Justice League Unlimited
The second "half" of the Justice League cartoon -- Justice League Unlimited, which expanded the ranks and the scope of the stories being told -- is also set to hit HBO Max on February 1.
February 1: Man of Steel
Zack Snyder's Superman origin story is making its way back to HBO Max, giving fans an opportunity to binge it along with the Ultimate Edition of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice before Snyder completes his DC trilogy in March with his Justice League director's cut.
February 5: Aquaman
James Wan's Aquaman, currently the highest-grossing movie in DC's live-action history, is set to swim back to HBO Max after a short period in dry dock.
February 15: The Batman (animated)
Remember The Batman? The series is not as omnipresent as Batman: The Animated Series, but it struck a very different tone when it debuted between Batman Beyond and Batman: The Brave and the Bold. It ran for four seasons, ending in 2008, and has a direct-to-DVD movie (Batman vs. Dracula) tied into it.
February 15: Static Shock
The fan-favorite Static Shock animated series represents one of DC's most successful attempts to bring a hero of color to the forefront, and helped give a generation of viewers a new character to root for.