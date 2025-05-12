Some of DC’s Best Live-Action Movies Are Now Streaming Free

The new DC Universe is about to be in full swing, with James Gunn’s Superman arriving in theaters this summer and bringing to the big screen another iteration of the beloved comic book franchise. Until that new universe arrives, there are plenty of previous DC movies to spend some time with, and several of them just became completely free to stream.

This month, Tubi added a ton of movies to its free streaming lineup, and that roster of new arrivals included some popular DC titles from over the years. The biggest (and best) of the bunch come from the world of Tim Burton. The 1989 Batman starring Michael Keaton is now free on Tubi, along with its hugely popular sequel, Batman Returns. The third and final Batman movie now free on Tubi is Batman Forever, Joel Schumacher’s zany follow-up that sees Val Kilmer take over the role of the Caped Crusader.

In addition to the classic Batman trio, Tubi also added a couple of more modern DC movies, neither of which live up to the high standards of those hits from the ’80s and ’90s. 2017’s Justice League (not the Snyder Cut) joined Tubi’s free lineup, as did 2023’s infamous box office bomb, The Flash.

Unfortunately, Tubi’s new additions don’t include any Superman films to stream ahead of the new movie’s premiere, but the Man of Steel does appear in both Justice League and The Flash.

What’s New on Tubi in May?

These five DC films are just a handful of the titles that hit Tubi at the start of the month. You can check out the full lineup of Tubi’s new additions here, but we’ve included a sampling of its May arrivals below.

The Fast and the Furious

2 Fast 2 Furious

The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast & Furious 6

Furious 7

Batman (1989)

Batman Forever

Batman Returns

Justice League (2017)

The Flash

The Goonies

Dune (1984)

Ex Machina

Interstellar

Planet of the Apes (1968)

Gladiator

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Barbershop

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

28 Weeks Later

Anaconda

Barbarian (2022)

Friday the 13th (2009)

Shrek Forever After

Now You See Me

Now You See Me 2

A Fistful of Dollars

For a Few Dollars More

The Good, The Bad and the Ugly

Mile 22

Stealth

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen

The Patriot

Tomb Raider (2018)

War

A Man Apart

Anna (2019)

Captain Phillips

Clear and Present Danger

Fall

Patriot Games

Savages

Takers (2010)

The Long Kiss Goodnight

Trespass Against Us

Bone Tomahawk

Hang ’em High

Lawless

Slow West

