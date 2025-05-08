Hulu Finally Adds Popular Comic Book Movie Franchise (And It’s Already a Hit With Subscribers)

Hulu’s got a new hit comic book franchise on its lineup. At the start of May, Hulu added a horde of movies to its streaming roster, including the original Star Wars trilogy, Kung Fu Panda, Tropic Thunder, and four Mission: Impossible films. Hulu has a lot of amazing new options for movie fans to check out, but one film franchise has seemed to rise above the rest, gaining quick popularity with subscribers and already appearing on the streamer’s charts.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Among the films that hit Hulu at the start of May were all three entries in the Kingsman franchise. The acclaimed and widely beloved Kingsman: The Secret Service was added to Hulu alongside its direct sequel, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, and an origin story prequel, The King’s Man.
All three of the Kingsman movies are now on the same streaming service and Hulu subscribers have been taking advantage of that fact. Thursday’s edition of Hulu’s daily Top 15 list shows not one, but two Kingsman titles among the biggest movies and TV series on the entire service. Kingsman: The Secret Service is currently sixth overall on the Hulu ranks, while Kingsman: The Golden Circle is sitting at number eight.
Those first two films focus on the story of new Kingsman agent Eggsy, serving as the breakout role for Taron Egerton. 2021’s The King’s Man is a prequel that dives into how the organization got its start in the early 20th Century. All three films are directed by Matthew Vaughn and based on the comic from Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons.
What’s New on Hulu in May?
May started out with one of the biggest round of new additions Hulu has seen in a while, especially when it comes to popular franchises. You can check out the full list of the streamer’s May 1st arrivals below.
Alone Australia: Complete Season 1
The Chicano Squad: Complete Season 1
History’s Greatest Escapes with Morgan Freeman: Complete Season 2
Inmate to Roommate: Complete Season 2
James Brown: Say it Loud: Complete Season 1
Jeopardy! Masters: Season 3 Premiere
Mormon Mom Gone Wrong: The Ruby Franke Story
Naruto Shippuden: Complete Season 9 (DUBBED)
Pawn Stars: Complete Season 22
Alienoid
Alienoid 2
Anaconda
Anaconda En Espanol
Attack The Block
Attack the Block En Espanol
Austenland
Austenland En Espanol
Babylon A.D.
Bad Teacher
Bad Teacher En Espanol
Basic
Basic En Espanol
Battle of the Year
Battle Of The Year En Espanol
The Childe
Con Air
Courage Under Fire
Deliver Us From Evil (2020)
Enemy Of The State
Far From the Madding Crowd
The 5th Wave
The 5th Wave En Espanol
The Guardian
Georgia Rule
The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil
Hacksaw Ridge
Horrible Bosses
Horrible Bosses 2
The Infiltrator
The Insider
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa En Espanol
Joy (2015)
The King’s Man
Kingsman: The Golden Circle
Kingsman: The Secret Service
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 2
Little Fockers
The Negotiator
The Power Of One
Maid in Manhattan
Maid in Manhattan En Espanol
Man on Fire
The Marine
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
Meet the Spartans
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol En Espanol
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible II En Espanol
Mission: Impossible III
Mission: Impossible III En Espanol
Once
Once Upon a Time in America
Prospect
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty
Sex Tape
Sex Tape En Espanol
Shadow
Spy (2015)
Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope
Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back
Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi
Street Kings
Stuber
Super Troopers 2
Take Me Home Tonight
Tears of the Sun
That’s My Boy
The Villainess
The Wailing
The Witch: Subversion
The Witch 2: The Other One
Tropic Thunder
Waitress
Wedding Crashers
Which of the Kingsman movies is your favorite? Let us know in the comments!