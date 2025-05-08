Hulu Finally Adds Popular Comic Book Movie Franchise (And It’s Already a Hit With Subscribers)

Hulu’s got a new hit comic book franchise on its lineup. At the start of May, Hulu added a horde of movies to its streaming roster, including the original Star Wars trilogy, Kung Fu Panda, Tropic Thunder, and four Mission: Impossible films. Hulu has a lot of amazing new options for movie fans to check out, but one film franchise has seemed to rise above the rest, gaining quick popularity with subscribers and already appearing on the streamer’s charts.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Among the films that hit Hulu at the start of May were all three entries in the Kingsman franchise. The acclaimed and widely beloved Kingsman: The Secret Service was added to Hulu alongside its direct sequel, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, and an origin story prequel, The King’s Man.

All three of the Kingsman movies are now on the same streaming service and Hulu subscribers have been taking advantage of that fact. Thursday’s edition of Hulu’s daily Top 15 list shows not one, but two Kingsman titles among the biggest movies and TV series on the entire service. Kingsman: The Secret Service is currently sixth overall on the Hulu ranks, while Kingsman: The Golden Circle is sitting at number eight.

Those first two films focus on the story of new Kingsman agent Eggsy, serving as the breakout role for Taron Egerton. 2021’s The King’s Man is a prequel that dives into how the organization got its start in the early 20th Century. All three films are directed by Matthew Vaughn and based on the comic from Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons.

What’s New on Hulu in May?

May started out with one of the biggest round of new additions Hulu has seen in a while, especially when it comes to popular franchises. You can check out the full list of the streamer’s May 1st arrivals below.

Alone Australia: Complete Season 1

The Chicano Squad: Complete Season 1

History’s Greatest Escapes with Morgan Freeman: Complete Season 2

Inmate to Roommate: Complete Season 2

James Brown: Say it Loud: Complete Season 1

Jeopardy! Masters: Season 3 Premiere

Mormon Mom Gone Wrong: The Ruby Franke Story

Naruto Shippuden: Complete Season 9 (DUBBED)

Pawn Stars: Complete Season 22

Alienoid

Alienoid 2

Anaconda

Anaconda En Espanol

Attack The Block

Attack the Block En Espanol

Austenland

Austenland En Espanol

Babylon A.D.

Bad Teacher

Bad Teacher En Espanol

Basic

Basic En Espanol

Battle of the Year

Battle Of The Year En Espanol

The Childe

Con Air

Courage Under Fire

Deliver Us From Evil (2020)

Enemy Of The State

Far From the Madding Crowd

The 5th Wave

The 5th Wave En Espanol

The Guardian

Georgia Rule

The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil

Hacksaw Ridge

Horrible Bosses

Horrible Bosses 2

The Infiltrator

The Insider

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa En Espanol

Joy (2015)

The King’s Man

Kingsman: The Golden Circle

Kingsman: The Secret Service

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

Little Fockers

The Negotiator

The Power Of One

Maid in Manhattan

Maid in Manhattan En Espanol

Man on Fire

The Marine

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Meet the Spartans

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol En Espanol

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible II En Espanol

Mission: Impossible III

Mission: Impossible III En Espanol

Once

Once Upon a Time in America

Prospect

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty

Sex Tape

Sex Tape En Espanol

Shadow

Spy (2015)

Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope

Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi

Street Kings

Stuber

Super Troopers 2

Take Me Home Tonight

Tears of the Sun

That’s My Boy

The Villainess

The Wailing

The Witch: Subversion

The Witch 2: The Other One

Tropic Thunder

Waitress

Wedding Crashers

Which of the Kingsman movies is your favorite? Let us know in the comments!