Superman’s Next Trailer Is Coming Way Sooner Than You Think (So Get Ready)

The Superman hype train is moving faster than a speeding bullet now. On Monday, DC Studios announced that new trailer for Superman would premiere on Wednesday, complete with a new billboard in New York City’s Times Square. The digital billboard shows Clark Kent and Krypto staring out over a cityscape before panning up to a blue sky with the slogan: “New York, look up.” There are just over eight weeks until Superman brings the DCU to the big screen on Friday, July 11th, and with a second trailer dropping already, there’s no telling where the advertising campaign could go from here.

The marketing for Superman started early and it has built up steam slowly but surely to this point. We’ve already seen several images, a teaser, a full-length trailer, and some other promotional stunts both online and at live events. With all that out already, a second trailer risks giving away too much before the movie even has a chance to premiere.

The ‘SUPERMAN’ billboard in Times Square. pic.twitter.com/A969yE2y7o — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 12, 2025

On the other hand, a second trailer could give fans some of the details they are craving. Trailers up to this point have only raised questions about the storyline, without answering any of them. We’ve seen the surprisingly big cast in costume, but fans can only speculate about what all these DC Comics characters are doing here. Perhaps this new trailer will cull some of the fan theories and narrow down the directions this story could take.

Superman has all the usual characters you’d expect to see with the Man of Steel — Ma and Pa Kent, Lois Lane, Lex Luthor, Perry White, and Jimmy Olsen. However, it also includes DC superheroes Mister Terrific, Hawkgirl, Supergirl, and the Green Lantern Guy Gardner. It includes Metamorpho in some capacity, though he may not be a hero in this story. Meanwhile, The Engineer, a member of The Authority seems more likely to be a villain than a hero in this context.

The cast list seems ideal for setting up the future of the DCU, but it’s hard to predict how it will all fit into one cohesive story. A new trailer might be a good opportunity to reassure fans who think this movie looks overcrowded with characters and subplots, but in the process, it risks giving away too much and angering fans that way. We may get more answers on Wednesday. Superman hits theaters in the U.S. on Friday, July 11th.