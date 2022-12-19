DC Studios' James Gunn Confirms Blue Beetle Release

There's certainly a lot to talk about within the DC world, especially now that James Gunn and Peter Safran have begun operating as co-CEOs of DC Studios. Even before we really get to see the duo's plans for the larger DC Universe franchise in action, there are four DC films expected to bow next year — multiple sequels to existing films and characters, as well as a Blue Beetle film establishing Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña). After the studio's Batgirl HBO Max movie was cancelled earlier this year, and amid speculation about whether or not the entire franchise could reboot, some have wondered whether or not Blue Beetle will ultimately survive.

On Monday, Gunn took to Twitter to confirm that yes, the upcoming Blue Beetle movie will still be released in 2023. Gunn's response put it rather simply, just answering with an "Oh yes."

Oh yes. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 19, 2022

What is the Blue Beetle movie about?

The Blue Beetle film will follow Jaime, who in the comics is a teenage superhero from El Paso, Texas who becomes fused to an alien scarab and gains superpowers. He is the third character to take on the role of Blue Beetle following the death of Ted Kord. The film will be directed by Angel Manuel Solo, and the cast will also include Susan Sarandon as Victoria Kord, Bruna Marquezine as Penny, Belissa Escobedo, George Lopez, Adriana Barraza, Elpidia Carillo, and Damián Alcázar as members of Jaime's family, and Harvey Guillen in a currently-unknown role.

"It's such a new world and this is my first movie, my first venture into being on the silver screen," Maridueña explained in a recent interview with Comicbook.com. "And so getting to be a part of it all, I just want to be a sponge. I just want to learn as much as possible and have fun. It felt like there was so much anticipation and so much preparation going into the project that by the first day I was like, 'Dude.' It wasn't like the first day we started, we hit the ground running and it was a great time."

Blue Beetle is set to be released in exclusively in theaters on August 18, 2023.