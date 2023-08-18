Blue Beetle: Susan Sarandon Reveals Film Will Be Partially in Spanish with Subtitles

Warner Bros. and DC Comics have been in a bit of a transitioning period due to their recent merger with Discovery. The studio has been retooling their plans for DC Films with newly appointed CEO David Zaslav on the hunt for a Kevin Feige type leader for their film division. The studio has also canceled one of their most recently filmed project, Batgirl, but has opted to keep Blue Beetle for a theatrical released. Blue Beetle will be the first Latin-X superhero film ever released with Xolo Maridueña in the lead. Susan Sarandon will play the villain of the film and she recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where she revealed that the film will be partially in Spanish with subtitles.

"What's fabulous about it is that it's the first Latin-X hero that has his own movie. Even better, all of the Mexican, because his family is Mexican and all the actors were Mexican-American and it's in Spanish. So there's subtitles," Sarandon went on to discuss her being the villain of the movie. "I'm of course the bad guy. I'm the white military industrial complex, so I had a fabulous time because there's nothing better than being bad."

The Blue Beetle lead was fan-cast before ultimately landing the role. The actor comes from Cobra Kai fame and thinks that the series prepared him for his role as the DC Comics series. Marindueña revealed as much in a recent interview with Variety.

"This is really gonna be a stepping stone in my life," Maridueña shared in an interview earlier this year. "I've gotten the chance to build chemistry with these people over the years on Cobra Kai. To try to recreate that chemistry in a much shorter amount of time is gonna be difficult, but all of these guys are professionals. I know that I'm in the hands of people who are the best at what they do. The opportunity at Cobra Kai has really blessed me; I can do stunts, we can do crazy stuff. Adding this new level of green screen and suits and CGI and all of this will add a whole new crazy level to it that I'm so excited for."

Not much is currently known about DC Comics' Blue Beetle movie as plot details are being kept far away from The Reach. The film will receive a theatrical debut after being originally intended for HBO Max. The Blue Beetle film is expected to follow Jaime Reyes, who in the comics is the third character to take on the role of Blue Beetle following the death of Ted Kord. The cast will also include Susan Sarandon as Victoria Kord, Bruna Marquezine as Penny, Belissa Escobedo, George Lopez, Adriana Barraza, Elpidia Carillo, and Damián Alcázar as members of Jaime's family, and Harvey Guillen in a currently-unknown role.

Created by Keith Giffen, John Rogers, and Hamner, Jaime's tenure significantly changed the Blue Beetle lore, revealing that the Egyptian scarab that gives the hero powers is actually alien in origin, and provided a sort of extraterrestrial suit of armor. Eventually, Jaime would go on to serve as a member of the Justice League, Justice League International, Teen Titans, Young Justice, and Secret Six.

Blue Beetle is set to be released in theaters on August 18, 2023.

