Blue Beetle's Lack of Promotion at Comic Cons Has Fans Fearing a Delay

As we near the end of 2022, DC fans are still wondering why there is a lack of Blue Beetle promotion at comic-cons by Warner Bros. Blue Beetle is set to be the first DC superhero film with a Latino lead, with Cobra Kai star Xolo Maridueña playing the titular hero. The film has had an interesting journey, starting out as an original film slated for HBO Max and then being upgraded to a full-length theatrical movie. Blue Beetle even somehow survived Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav's trimming of content, which saw the shelving of projects like Batgirl and a Scooby-Doo film.

There are a couple of comic conventions closing out 2022, including India Comic Con, Japan Comic Con, and CCXP. However, it appears Warner Bros./DC Films will not be featuring any content or cast from Blue Beetle. Meanwhile, is plenty of marketing materials for DC movies such as The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and even Joker 2. Despite the publicity, Blue Beetle is still on target for an August 18, 2023 release. But that hasn't stopped fans from wondering if Blue Beetle won't be hit with a delay.

Continue reading to see what DC fans are saying about the lack of Blue Beetle promotion.