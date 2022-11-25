Blue Beetle's Lack of Promotion at Comic Cons Has Fans Fearing a Delay
As we near the end of 2022, DC fans are still wondering why there is a lack of Blue Beetle promotion at comic-cons by Warner Bros. Blue Beetle is set to be the first DC superhero film with a Latino lead, with Cobra Kai star Xolo Maridueña playing the titular hero. The film has had an interesting journey, starting out as an original film slated for HBO Max and then being upgraded to a full-length theatrical movie. Blue Beetle even somehow survived Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav's trimming of content, which saw the shelving of projects like Batgirl and a Scooby-Doo film.
There are a couple of comic conventions closing out 2022, including India Comic Con, Japan Comic Con, and CCXP. However, it appears Warner Bros./DC Films will not be featuring any content or cast from Blue Beetle. Meanwhile, is plenty of marketing materials for DC movies such as The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and even Joker 2. Despite the publicity, Blue Beetle is still on target for an August 18, 2023 release. But that hasn't stopped fans from wondering if Blue Beetle won't be hit with a delay.
Continue reading to see what DC fans are saying about the lack of Blue Beetle promotion.
Where's Blue Beetle?
Japan’s Comic Con kicks off! pic.twitter.com/6yLfRTDd5w— Home of DCU (@homeofdcu) November 25, 2022
No Blue Beetle Marketing To Be Found
Blue Beetle has and will not be marketed at India Comic Con, Japan Comic Con, and CCXP. pic.twitter.com/U0sqeQPFCf— Home of DCU (@homeofdcu) November 25, 2022
Are We Looking At a 2024 Delay?
Still nothing on Blue Beetle wonder now if they going to decide to push it to 2024 instead https://t.co/vtRnVTkrDq— Impulse (@Impulse785) November 25, 2022
Delay Inevitable?
Yeah,Blue beetle is probably going to be delayed— Aqua Turtle 🔱 (@HYHussein7) November 25, 2022
Not seeing it advertised at comic con India too
And now this
And they're not at ccxp, where blue beetle would be the main thing to show there if they had it 💀 pic.twitter.com/MhszVMNl2L
Doesn't Look Good
Blue beetle is soo gonna be delayed! https://t.co/1wvvPKAA9P— Smiley🧜♂️⚡️ (@UnproblematicMr) November 25, 2022
Pleading With DC Studios Boss James Gunn
Please @JamesGunn— 🕊 peacemaker (@salton084376) November 25, 2022
don't let wb delayed blue beetle pic.twitter.com/PUvvuw23EI
Only DC Film Left Off the List
DC recently confirmed that ‘THE FLAHS’, ‘SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS’ and ‘AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM’ are ALL getting updates at CCXP.
The ONLY DCU project that they didn’t mentioned was ‘BLUE BEETLE’… could this maybe be indicating a possible delay? Who knows… pic.twitter.com/6ZgUGo3pol— The Hollywood Handle ❅ (@hollywoodhandle) November 16, 2022
There's a Slight Possibility of a Delay
There is a chance Blue Beetle could get delayed, but they were clearly not present for Comic Con India and won't be at CCXP simply because they don't have much to show. pic.twitter.com/b2LlAFHNPz— Blue Beetle Updates (@Bluebeetlenews) November 21, 2022