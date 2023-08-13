James Gunn's Cryptic Joker Tweet Has DC Fans Talking

A recent tweet from the DC Studios boss has fans thinking the Joker is on the way to the DC Universe.

The Joker isn't just DC's most popular villain, but one of the biggest baddies comic book publishers have ever dreamt up. Though fans have seen multiple versions of the character countless times before through film, television, and publishing, a recent tweet from DC Studios boss James Gunn has some excited the Clown Prince of Crime could be a part of the studio's new DC Universe. Friday, Gunn gave his followers across social media a little, seemingly out-of-the-blue history lesson on the origin of the nameless antagonist.

"Conrad Veidt in Paul Leni's The Man Who Laughs (1928), based on Victor Hugo's novel. The film was a silent romantic melodrama – Veidt's character was the hero; the smile was carved into his face as a boy by a Comprachico (a fictional group of people who reshaped the physical appearance of children like a pruner would a Bonsai tree)," Gunn told his followers. "Bill Finger, Kane & Jerry Robinson couldn't agree on much but they all agreed Veidt's portrayal was the inspiration for the Joker in the comics."

Is Joker going to be in The Brave and the Bold?

Little is know about the Joker's live-action future, other than he'll appear in Joker: Folie a Deux, as played by Oscar-winner Joaquin Phoenix. One opportunity for the character to pop up again is DC Studios' The Brave and the Bold, the outfit's first project that will feature Batman and Robin. Even then, no characters other than the Caped Crusader and his son have been confirmed to appear.

"This is the introduction of the DCU's Batman..." Gunn explained to reporters in January of this year. "This is the story of Damian Wayne, who is Batman's actual son who we didn't know existed for the first eight to 10 years of his life. He was raised as a little murderer and assassin. He's a little son of a bitch. He's my favorite Robin. It's based on the Grant Morrison comic book's run, which is one of my favorite Batman runs, and we are putting that all together right now."

The DC Universe officially kicks off with Creature Commandos, which has yet to set a release date, and Superman: Legacy, which enters theaters July 11, 2025.

