Wonder Woman, James Gunn and Gal Gadot Dominate Social Media Trending Topics

If you've been hanging out over on 'Twitter X' for the last week or so then you probably noticed a lot of trending topics that all connect to one subject in entertainment: DC Studios and Warner Bros.' Wonder Woman 3.

Why Is Wonder Woman 3 Trending?

This actually all started right here on ComicBook.com. Our Daily Distraction host Chris Killian interviewed Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot about her new Netflix movie Heart of Stone (prior to the SAG-AFTRA Strike), and during that interview, Gadot made a surprising announcement: that she was helping DC Studios' James Gunn and Peter Safran develop Wonder Woman 3:

"I love portraying Wonder Woman," Gadot said at the time. "It's so close to and dear to my heart. From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we're gonna develop a Wonder Woman 3 together."

Gadot doubled down on those plans in a subsequent profile by Flaunt Magazine (also before the strike).

"I was invited to a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran," Gadot claimed,"and what they told me, and I'm quoting: 'You're in the best hands. We're going to develop Wonder Woman 3 with you. [We] love you as Wonder Woman— you've got nothing to worry about.' So time will tell."

Naturally, fans of Zack Snyder's DC Extended Universe and/or Gadot's Wonder Woman films were ecstatic that she would have a hand in making Wonder Woman 3, but other fans and industry figures were skeptical.

(Photo: Warner Bors. / DC)

A twist came when Variety published an article titled "Wonder Woman 3 Won't Fly in the New DC Universe, Despite Gal Gadot Teasing Development Plans (EXCLUSIVE)" over a week after the original ComicBook Wonder Woman 3 story ran. In that Variety article, it is outright stated that "nothing was ever promised to Gadot regarding Wonder Woman 3."

The sources added to Variety that nothing was ever promised to Gadot regarding "Wonder Woman 3," nor was there any definitive discussion of Gadot's Wonder Woman continuing with the new DC Universe. Gunn and Safran gave a presentation at the start of the year unveiling the first titles in their new DC Universe, including "Superman: Legacy," and they continue to be laser focused on these new films. Variety has reached out to Gadot's representative for further comment.

Now there are two conflicting articles out there, with neither side – Gunn and DC Studios or Gal Gadot – making any official statements on the matter. As always, confusion has turned to chaos on social media, as the different camps of DC fans all debate the issue.

What ARE DC Studios' Plans for Wonder Woman?

So far DC Studios has only announced one project that involves the Wonder Woman character and/or her world: Paradise Lost. Paradise Lost is set to be a TV series, which will act as a prequel to Diana/Wonder Woman's heroic rise. It will be set on the Amazons' mystical island of Themyscira and will be a Game of Thrones-style action-drama that is "really about the political intrigue behind a society of all women," according to Peter Safran.

Those are all the concrete details we know for sure – although, a lot of DC fans are hoping that Gunn and Safran are basing Paradise Lost on the recent and highly-acclaimed DC comic book prestige miniseries, Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons. That story chronicled how the goddesses of Olympus conspired to create the Amazons, and how a downtrodden human woman named Hippolyta found her place within the tribe of warrior women, as war sparked between the Amazons and spiteful gods of Olympus, forever altering the path of DC history.

(Photo: DC)

As for an actual Wonder Woman film: Any plans for the continuation of Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman films were scrapped at the end of last year, when DC Studios and the DC Universe reboot were announced. interestingly enough, Wonder Woman is currently the only member of DC's Trinity of superheroes (Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman) that isn't confirmed to appear in "DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters." Superman will be the focus of Gunn's DCU kickoff, Superman: Legacy, while Batman and his son Damian Wayne will be featured in The Brave and the Bold, which will be directed by The Flash's Andy Muschietti.

You can stream Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman movies on MAX.