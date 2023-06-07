The Brave and the Bold: DC's Batman Reboot Has Surprising Script Update

DC's Batman will be headed to the big screen once again, with The Brave and The Bold poised to be part of the new shared universe spearheaded by DC Studios' James Gunn and Peter Safran. There has been a lot of speculation about how The Brave and the Bold will come to fruition, and who may or may not be officially tied to the project — but it sounds like we might not find that out quite yet. A new report from The Hollywood Reporter, which breaks down the marketing and promotional campaign of DC's forthcoming The Flash movie, hints that the film's director, Andy Muschietti, is "the top choice" to helm The Brave and the Bold.

That being said, there is reportedly "no script" for The Brave and the Bold yet amid the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike, and therefore "no formal commitment from" Muschietti. Given other updates regarding the DC Universe amid the WGA strike, this revelation regarding The Brave and the Bold might not be too surprising, but it does provide an interesting indication of the film's status.

What would The Brave and the Bold be about?

The Brave and the Bold is confirmed to star Bruce Wayne / Batman and Damian Wayne / Robin, with Gunn and Safran teasing that the film might feature other characters from the larger "Bat-family." Plot details beyond that are currently unknown at this time.

"This is the introduction of the DCU's Batman..." Gunn explained to reporters in January of this year. "This is the story of Damian Wayne, who is Batman's actual son who we didn't know existed for the first eight to 10 years of his life. He was raised as a little murderer and assassin. He's a little son of a bitch. He's my favorite Robin. It's based on the Grant Morrison comic book's run, which is one of my favorite Batman runs, and we are putting that all together right now."

"And this is obviously a feature film, and it's going to feature other members of the extended 'Bat-family', just because we feel like they've been left out of the Batman stories in the theater for far too long," Safran added.

