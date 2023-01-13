The Flash Star Ezra Miller Pleads Guilty in Burglary Case, Receives Sentencing

The Flash's Ezra Miller has plead guilty in their Vermont trespassing court case. Back in May of 2022, the DC actor was alleged to have stolen multiple bottles of alcohol from someone's home in Stamford. Now, after the arrest in August, Miller has decided to take a plea deal. News10 ABC has reported that the Flash star will be sentenced to 90 days of suspended sentence. While that means no jail time for the troubled actor, it does mean one year of probation and a $500 fine. The saga of Miller's very public troubles continues on as Warner Bros. Discovery prepares their big Flash movie. Among industry insiders, there is speculation that the film will debut a trailer during the Super Bowl next month.

In the meantime, the State of Vermont had Miller agree to 41 conditions as a part of the plea deal. These include random drug testing and no drinking during the course of this year. Mandatory mental health counseling is also in the notes. Miller's attorney provided a statement to News10 ABC, "Ezra would like to thank the court and the community for their trust and patience throughout this process, and would once again like to acknowledge the love and support they have received from their family and friends, who continue to be a vital presence in their ongoing mental health."

What Will Happen For DC's Future After The Flash?

DC Studios is entering a new era and James Gunn and Peter Safran are at the helm for whatever comes next. A lot of questions surround what the future holds for the newly christened production house. Gunn has been happy to dispel any rumors that slide across the timeline throughout the day. However, he's also had a front-row seat to all the bickering about the DCEU and it's status alongside whatever developments flow forth. In his eyes, they will do what they think is best for the characters and that's the final answer. Listening to the fans is great, but don't expect everything to follow social media campaigns.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

Do you think Miller will be kept as The Flash? Let us know down in the comments!