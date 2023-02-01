DC Studios Head Confirms The Flash Director Returning for More DCU Projects

DC Studios' heads have confirmed that The Flash's director will be returning for more projects with the company. James Gunn and Peter Safran revealed the beginning of the slate for their tenure yesterday. While being asked about The Flash as a mechanism to bring about the reboot from the DCEU, they mentioned the efforts of Andy and Barbara Muschietti. Safran argued that the universe would have been in motion without that maneuvering. "We had input on it for sure, but there's nothing we had to do in order to set up our universe," he explained.

The director and producer duo have been at work on this movie for a while now. Initial whispers say that Ezra Miller's turn as The Scarlet Speedster actually works beautifully. But, until audiences see the full product, the optimism is just that. Still, Gunn and Safran must be pretty impressed by whatever's on film to bring the team aboard their new venture with Warner Bros. Discovery.

Gunn added, "What we did, we're very close with Andy and Barbara, the director and producer. And he's one of the guys that he's going to be doing some more stuff for us. And he's just done something really spectacular with that movie."

James Gunn and Peter Safran Lay Out Their Vision For The Future

Both creators had a big day on the Internet and beyond when that slate dropped. But, Gunn in particular has not been shy about sharing his thoughts on what the future could hold for DC Studios. Here's the statement they crafted shortly after their hires were announced.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said in that statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

Are you excited for the new DC Slate? Let us know down in the comments!