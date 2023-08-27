James Gunn Reveals Which Monthly DC Comics He Gets

James Gunn and Peter Safran have suddenly found themselves atop DC Studios, a new Hollywood outfit formed by Warner Bros. Discovery to oversee the film and television projects featuring characters from the iconic comics publisher. Gunn has been candid about being a lifelong comics reader, often sharing which titles he's currently reading with his millions of followers across social media.

When it comes to stories published by DC, Gunn gets them all. Saturday, the filmmaker-turned-studio executive revealed he gets each and every DC comic every month. "I get ALL the DC titles," Gunn said in response to a fan on Threads.

What can fans expect from the DC Universe?

In addition to Gunn's lifelong comics fandom, the filmmaker has promised comic accuracy to those who will be tuning into the new franchise.

"If you look at the MCU, there are very few traditional superheroes," Gunn previously said of the DCU's approach. "There was never a guy with a secret identity until Spider-Man in the MCU. Their Cap was turned into a soldier even though he wears a mask. Iron Man outed himself at the end of the first Iron Man because they don't want to deal with the whole secret identity stuff. But there is a bit more of a fantasy element to DCU, because there are these larger-than-life superheroes and for me, there's Superman and Clark Kent. They're two different characters, and you have to find a way to deal with them that's as grounded as possible within this world of DC"

The filmmaker went on to explain how the DC world provides a fictional world to tell stories in, rather than Marvel's method of telling its stories in the world outside our windows.

"One of the things that I love about DC, that excites me about DC, is that in a way it's another alternate history. It is Gotham City and Metropolis and Star City and Bludhaven, and all these different places in this other reality, and it makes it a little bit like Westeros in some ways," he added. "I love it in that way. I love that we get to create true worldbuilding in DC, it isn't just 'we're throwing some superheroes on Earth.' I think right now, that's one of the key differences."

The DC Universe officially kicks off with Creature Commandos, which has yet to set a release date, and Superman: Legacy, which enters theaters July 11, 2025.

What part of Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters excites you most? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter!