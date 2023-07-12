James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios Adds Two New Executives

Two new names have joined James Gunn and Peter Safran's new era at DC Studios. On Wednesday, it was announced (via The Hollywood Reporter) that Candice McDonough and Gary Barbosa will be joining DC Studios in new roles. McDonough, who has been working for Warner Bros. since 2001, will be taking on the newly-created role of executive vp of publicity and communications for DC Studios, and will have her overseeing the media relations, publicity, and external and employee communications within the company. Barbosa, meanwhile, will be operating as the director of integrated marketing and creative.

"Candice is not only one of the smartest communications strategists out there, but we also know firsthand that she has a unique knack for partnering with creative talent to ensure their work is presented in the strongest and most compelling way," Gunn and Safran said in a statement. "We could not be more excited to welcome Candice to DC and our senior team."

"I am thrilled to join DC Studios at such a momentous time, working for leaders who have an inspired, singular vision for the iconic DC Universe across film, television, and animation," McDonough added. "While this role is new, I have been fortunate to work with both James and Peter as filmmakers for many years, and l look forward to doing so even more closely while remaining part of the Warner Bros. Discovery family."

What Is on the DC Universe Slate?

As Gunn and Safran revealed earlier this year, the initial DC Studios slate for "Gods and Monsters" will include movies for Superman: Legacy, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing, and The Authority. It will include the HBO Max television shows Waller, Booster Gold, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and an animated Creature Commandos series.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said in a statement when their roles were first announced. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

What Is Superman: Legacy About?

DC Studios' film output will properly begin with Superman: Legacy, which will be written and directed by Gunn and will be making its debut in July of 2025. Per DC Studios, Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned. Legacy will star David Corenswet as Clark Kent / Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner / Green Lantern, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

"We got James Gunn and Peter (Safran) working very hard on DC, which is going to be a very big growth driver for this company," Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav explained earlier this year. "We are very bullish on DC. The Superman script first draft is done. Gunn is on a mission from god. It is a really good moment to prove out on DC what we got and how strong it is globally for long-term sustainable growth."