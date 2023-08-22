James Gunn May Be Teasing DCU Roles for Two Guardians Cast Members

Two members of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, Chris Pratt and Pom Klementieff, could be joining the new DC Universe.

James Gunn is known to work with frequent collaborators time and time again, with the likes of Michael Rooker and Nathan Fillion appearing in virtually every picture the filmmaker has ever released. Given he's been candid about his close working relationships with both Chris Pratt and Pom Klementieff, it's a matter of when—not if—the creatives work together once again after the finale of the first Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. In fact, that "when" might be sooner rather than later given Gunn himself is teasing the potential arrival of both Pratt and Klementieff to DC Studios.

Responding to a fan on Threads hoping to see the actors play themselves in the next season of Peacemaker, Gunn said he doesn't plan on that given he has "reasons" for them not to appear. "There are reasons I wouldn't want either of those actors to play themselves in the DCU," Gunn said on the new micro-blogging service Monday afternoon.

Are any Guardians of the Galaxy actors joining DC?

Klementieff herself has already confirmed she's spoken with Gunn regarding potential roles within DC's bustling new franchise. Pratt, on the other hand, is considered by some to be a frontrunner for the role of Booster Gold.

"I'm not gonna tell you guys, but we've had conversations and we're making plans already. But nothing is confirmed yet," Klementieff told Variety at the red carpet premiere for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. "There would be one specific character but I can't tell you that. I knew about the character, and I thought the character was f---king cool."

In a similar manner, Pratt was asked if he'd be joining the franchise in a separate interview. "If James thought I was right for it, then you know that I would have to consider it," Pratt told Rolling Stone about playing Booster Gold in Gunn's new DC Universe.

The DC Universe officially kicks off with Creature Commandos, which has yet to set a release date, and Superman: Legacy, which enters theaters July 11, 2025.

