Slither and Super Alum Todd Masters Would “Absolutely” Reunite With James Gunn in the DCU (Exclusive)

As of late last year, James Gunn is now co-leading DC Studios, shepherding a new era of movies and television shows inspired by DC’s beloved characters. The new role comes amid Gunn’s decades-long career as a director, writer, and producer, ranging from blockbuster franchises to cult-classic fare. Todd Masters’ special effects character and makeup company, MastersFX, have worked with Gunn on a number of projects, including Slither, Super, and the first Guardians of the Galaxy film. While speaking to ComicBook.com about MastersFX’s work on The CW’s Nancy Drew, Masters addressed the possibility of collaborating with Gunn again in the new DC Universe.

“Oh, of course!” Masters revealed. “We love James. James is a nut and he’s part of our family actually, in a really weird way. We’ve done a ton of stuff with James over the years, including some stuff he probably doesn’t want to talk about. But we love James, he and the whole Gunn family, and of course we know Sean very well. We’ve always enjoyed his whole creativity and world, so absolutely.”

What Is On the DC Universe Slate?

As Gunn and co-CEO Peter Safran revealed earlier this year, the initial DC Studios slate for “Gods and Monsters” will include Superman: Legacy, which is written and directed by Gunn himself. There will also be movies for The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing, and The Authority, and television shows Waller, Booster Gold, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and an animated Creature Commandos series.

Per DC Studios, Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned. David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan have been cast as Legacy‘s version of Clark Kent / Superman and Lois Lane, with the cast also including Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders / Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt / Mr. Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason / Metamorpho, and Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner.

What Is MastersFX’s Role on Nancy Drew?

Over Nancy Drew‘s four seasons, MastersFX worked on a number of practical creature designs for the show’s monsters — including the Sin-Eater, which recently went viral thanks to a behind-the-scenes video. As Masters told ComicBook.com elsewhere in the interview, the show’s spooky sensibility created a fun challenge for their team.

“I didn’t read the books,” Masters explained. “[I was] a Hardy Boys guy as a kid. So when the scripts came over I’m like, “Nancy Drew? What’s this going to be?” This was many years ago, and it just developed into being one of our favorite projects. It’s really stretched our creativity, and it’s been fun to work on.”

