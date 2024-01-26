Superman: Legacy Filming Start Date Confirmed by James Gunn

Superman: Legacy is barreling toward the start of production, and director James Gunn has offered insight into when cameras will roll. Replying to fans on a series of posts on Threads, Gunn was asked when filming would start on Superman: Legacy, and confirmed reports that it will start filming in March of this year. Production on Superman: Legacy is gearing up to film in Atlanta, Georgia, where Gunn previously shot both Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but the Superman: Legacy will also be a globe-trotting movie with sequences being short internationally as well.

James Gunn had some other insight into his ongoing work with Superman: Legacy on Threads as well, revealing that the entire movie has been storyboarded (those familiar with his drawings likely would love to see them). "I've actually storyboarded the film a long time ago," Gunn wrote in another reply. "I find having the storyboards done a few months before filming helps enormously in planning everything out, from scheduling to stunts to VFX and SFX. (Of course things change during this time and through filming, but the foundation is strong.)"

In yet another reply on Threads, a fan asked James Gunn how stressed he was feeling being in preproduction on Superman: Legacy while also working on season 2 of the Peacemaker TV series. Gunn replied: "I was a sleepless ball of stress a few weeks ago but now that I'm on PM2 8 and prep is just rolling along and exciting and everything is storyboarded for SL I'm feeling pretty good."

Superman: Legacy Cast

David Corenswet (The Politician) will lead the cast of Superman: Legacy, playing Superman / Clark Kent. He'll be flanked in the movie by a host of notable actors filling key roles including Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max: Fury Road) as Lex Luthor, Skyler Gisondo (Vacation) as Jimmy Olsen, Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion (Firefly) as Hal Jordan, Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho, Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific. with Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, and María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica aka The Engineer.

"When I'm casting a role I will sometimes see who fans have suggested online for folks I or my casting directors haven't considered," Gunn previously posted about DC fans "casting" the roles with other actors. "Sometimes they have good ideas, sometimes terrible ones. I don't remember it actually leading to someone being cast, however."

Superman: Legacy Release Date

When Superman: Legacy was first announced by Warner Bros. and DC Studios, James Gunn confirmed that the movie would become the first movie released in the new DCU and would arrive in theaters on July 11, 2025. For Gunn, this release date is not only a key moment for the Warner Bros. and DC Studios investment in the DCU, but one that comes with a personal connection for him.

"My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, 'Dude, it's Dad's birthday.' I hadn't realized," Gunn tweeted earlier this year. "I lost my Dad almost three years ago. He was my best friend. He didn't understand me as a kid, but he supported my love of comics and my love of film and I wouldn't be making this movie now without him. It has been a long road to this point."