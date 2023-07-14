The Flash Becomes DC's First Movie To Release on Web3 The Same Day as Traditional Digital Platforms

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment and content blockchain pioneer Eluvio today announced that The Flash will mark the next installment of the WB Movieverse, giving fans a chance to buy in to a Web3 Movie Experience, beginning on July 18. This marks the first example of a Warner Bros. movie getting the Web3 treatment at the same time as it receives its traditional digital sale date.

The title is also the third WB Movieverse release following the Superman Web3 Movie Experience and The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (Extended Edition) Web3 Movie Experience.

WB bills The Flash Web3 Movie Experience as a multimedia NFT, allowing fans to own and engage with the movie in a variety of novel ways. Through dynamic menu options based on locations from the film, owners can watch the film in 4K UHD on desktop, mobile, tablet or TV, access special features, collect key art, discover digital easter eggs, uncover hidden AR collectibles, as well as sell the experience in a community marketplace beginning on August 1, 2023.

"This is a chance for DC fans to own a piece of motion picture history," said Michelle Munson, CEO and co-founder of Eluvio. "The Flash Web3 Movie Experience marks the first time a major studio motion picture is being released as a Web3 film in the same availability window as conventional digital purchase options. For Warner Bros., and the broader industry, it represents a new kind of immersive digital sell-through experience for 4K films and premium video assets – streamed from and backed by secure blockchain access and ownership on the Eluvio Content Fabric. We are honored to help movie fans easily watch, collect, and sell their Web3 Movie Experiences as part of the WB Movieverse. We're also particularly excited to share that Warner Bros. is the exclusive launch partner for availability of the Eluvio Media Wallet on Apple's tvOS, enabling WB Movieverse customers to watch their Web3 films on Apple TV."

In this immersive Web3 experience, fans will find themselves on an exhilarating adventure with The Flash as he tries to save the future. Fans will dive into the world of The Flash movie, alongside multiverse heroes like Michael Keaton's Batman and discovering new characters including Supergirl. In this interactive journey, participants will be helping The Flash navigate through the mysterious "Chronobowl," a gateway into four dynamic menu interfaces (Prime Barry's apartment, Barry's childhood room, the Batcave, and the Batwing cockpit.) Fans can uncover hidden clues and along the way they'll unlock exclusive content and behind-the-scenes footage. Every purchase comes with a randomly selected key art featuring beloved characters with varying levels of rarity.

The Flash Web3 Movie Experience will be offered in Mystery and Premium editions:

Mystery edition ($35 – Mystery bag with 16 possible combinations. Quantity of 10,000)

Includes one of four key arts (Prime Barry, Young Barry, Batman, or Supergirl) with various levels of rarity revealed after purchase, one of four explorable dynamic menu interfaces (Prime Barry's apartment, Barry's Childhood room, the Batcave, or the Batwing cockpit) revealed after purchase, The Flash theatrical film, and special features and digital collectibles based on the dynamic menu location.

Premium edition ($100 – Mystery bag with 2 possible combinations. Quantity of 2,000)

Includes one of two motion key arts (featuring The Flash, Supergirl and Batman together, or Dark Flash) with various levels of rarity revealed after purchase, all four explorable dynamic menu interfaces (Prime Barry's apartment, Barry's Childhood room, the Batcave, and the Batwing cockpit), The Flash theatrical film, special features based on each dynamic menu location, all digital collectibles, and exclusive premium special features.

Early access to both editions of The Flash Web3 Movie Experience will be available to DC Bat Cowl NFT holders, DC3 holders, The Lord of the Rings Web3 Movie Experience holders and Superman Web3 Movie Experience holders for an exclusive 12-hour window starting at 12:01AM ET on July 18.

The Flash Web3 Movie Experience will include a free voucher code for a DC3 Super Power Pack: Series Dawn of DC from the DC NFT Marketplace. Each Super Power Pack contains 3 unique comics selected at random from 5 possible titles with rarities from Common to Legendary. These packs are time-gated, open edition drops, limited to one per account. Redeem by August 8, 9:59 AM ET.

The Flash Web3 Movie Experience will drop to the public at 12:01PM ET on July 18, and will be available for purchase by credit card or crypto currency.

To participate in this novel experience, fans create a secure, easy-to-use Eluvio Media Wallet that acts as a digital vault and enables consumers to stream and purchase content via credit cards or crypto wallets. In addition, Warner Bros. is the exclusive launch partner for availability of the Eluvio Media Wallet on Apple's tvOS, enabling WB Movieverse customers to watch their Web3 films on Apple TV.