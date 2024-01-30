David Corenswet as Superman David Corenswet will play Kal-El / Clark Kent / Superman in Superman: Legacy (2025). Before he was cast as the new Man of Steel, the Juilliard-trained actor appeared in episodes of House of Cards, The Politician, Hollywood, and We Own This City; his film credits include Affairs of State, Pearl, and this summer's Twisters, also from Warner Bros. First appearance: Superman: Legacy (2025) prevnext

Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane Rachel Brosnahan is a Golden Globe and Emmy-winning actress best known for her starring role as aspiring stand up comedian Miriam "Midge" Maisel in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and roles on House of Cards, The Blacklist, and Manhattan. Brosnahan has described her Lois Lane, a reporter at The Daily Planet in Metropolis, as "feisty" and "fiercely intelligent." First appearance: Superman: Legacy (2025)

Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor After auditioning for the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman in Matt Reeves' The Batman and then Superman in Superman: Legacy, Nicholas Hoult has been cast as egomaniacal genius and billionaire industrialist Lex Luthor. Hoult previously played a bald-headed madman in Mad Max: Fury Road and portrayed the mutant superhero Beast in Fox's X-Men movies. First appearance: Superman: Legacy (2025)

Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen (Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix, DC) Skyler Gisondo (The Amazing Spider-Man, The Resort) is Superman's pal, Jimmy Olsen. In most media, Jimmy works closely with Clark Kent and Lois Lane as a photographer for The Daily Planet. First appearance: Superman: Legacy (2025)

Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt / Mister Terrific (Photo: Robin L Marshall/Getty Images, DC) A polymath, problem-solving superhero who uses his genius-level intellect and advanced technology to help save the world with the Justice Society, Mister Terrific is played by Edi Gathegi (the Twilight saga, X-Men: First Class). First appearance: Superman: Legacy (2025)

Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner / Green Lantern (Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images, DC) After playing T.D.K. (The Detachable Kid) in Gunn's The Suicide Squad and Master Karja in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Nathan Fillion will reunite with Gunn as the bowl cut-sporting Guy Gardner, the most hot-headed of the ring-wielding Green Lantern Corps. First appearance: Superman: Legacy (2025)

Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl Rising star Isabela Merced (Madame Web, Alien: Romulus) will play the high-flying hero Hawkgirl, who has soared as a member of both the Justice Society and the Justice League in the comics. First appearance: Superman: Legacy (2025)

Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason / Metamorpho (Photo: Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images, DC) Dubbed "the Fab Freak of 1001 Changes" and "the Element Man," Metamorpho has the power to morph his body with his powers of elemental transmutation. Once a member of The Outsiders and The Terrifics, he'll be played by three-time Emmy nominee Anthony Carrigan (HBO's Barry). First appearance: Superman: Legacy (2025)

María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica / Engineer (Photo: Presley Ann/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter, DC) Venezuelan actress María Gabriela de Faría — known for roles in Grachi, Yo Soy Franky, Deadly Class and The Moodys — has been cast as Angela Spica, a.k.a. Engineer, a metahuman member of The Authority who commands her liquid metallic body powered by nanobots. First appearance: Superman: Legacy (2025)

Sara Sampaio as Eve Tessmacher Sara Sampaio, an actress and Victoria's Secret angel whose credits include Billions and At Midnight, will play Lex Luthor cohort Eve Tessmacher — a character originally created for Richard Donner's 1978 Superman: The Movie and Superman II.

Sean Gunn as Weasel / G.I. Robot / Maxwell Lord After playing Kraglin and performing the on-set motion capture for Rocket Raccoon in Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, Gunn's brother, actor Sean Gunn, has landed multiple roles in the new DCU. Gunn will reprise his role as ex-Task Force X member Weasel from The Suicide Squad in the Max animated series Creature Commandos, where he also voices the war-waging robot G.I. Robot; in live-action, he'll have a dual role as Maxwell Lord, a businessman and philanthropist who established the Justice League International in the comics. First appearance: Creature Commandos (2024) (as Weasel / G.I. Robot)

Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr.

Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr. Frank Grillo — known for tough-as-nails action roles in The Purge: Election Year, Warrior, and Marvel's Captain America and Avengers movies — will play Suicide Squadron leader Rick Flag Sr., the father of future U.S. Army colonel and Task Force X field leader Rick Flag Jr. (Joel Kinnaman). First appearance: Creature Commandos (2024)

David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein (Photo: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images, DC Studios) It's alive! Stranger Things and Marvel's Thunderbolts star David Harbour has been cast as the man-monster Eric Frankenstein, a war-time hero composed of undead flesh. First appearance: Creature Commandos (2024)

Indira Varma as the Bride of Frankenstein Indira Varma, best known for roles on Game of Thrones and Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, will voice the zombified Bride — Frankenstein's lover who, in the comics, battles supernatural threats as part of S.H.A.D.E. (Super-Human Advanced Defense Executive). First appearance: Creature Commandos (2024)

Zoë Chao as Nina Mazursky Zoë Chao (The Afterparty, Party Down) will play S.H.A.D.E. scientist Nina Mazursky, an amphibian woman whose head is encased within a water tank helmet. First appearance: Creature Commandos (2024)

Alan Tudyk as Doctor Phosphorus Jack of all trades and prolific voice actor Alan Tudyk (Firefly, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) will play the radioactive Doctor Phosphorus. In the comics, he's a supervillain who manipulates radiation as an enemy of Batman. First appearance: Creature Commandos (2024)

Maria Bakalova as Illana Rostovic Maria Bakalova, best known for her roles in Borat Subsequent Movie Film and as the voice of Cosmo the Spacedog in Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, will loan her voice to an original character created for Creature Commandos: Princess Illana Rostovic. First appearance: Creature Commandos (2024)

Anya Chalotra as Circe Anya Chalotra starred opposite Henry Cavill as Yennefer of Vengerberg on The Witcher, and now she'll play Circe. In the comics, the demigod sorceress is a recurring enemy of the Amazonian warrior Wonder Woman. First appearance: Creature Commandos (2024)

Steve Agee as John Economos (Photo: HBO Max)

Steve Agee as John Economos Another carryover from Gunn's The Suicide Squad and the spinoff series Peacemaker is Steve Agee as A.R.G.U.S. / Task Force X mission control agent John Economos, who is typically paired with handler Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland). First appearance: Creature Commandos (2024)

Viola Davis as Amanda Waller Gunn has confirmed Viola Davis will reprise her role as cold-blooded A.R.G.U.S. Director Amanda Waller. Davis portrayed Waller in Suicide Squad (2016), The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker, and Black Adam, but how much of that continuity will carry over into the new DCU remains to be seen. According to Gunn: "Nothing is canon until Creature Commandos— a sort of aperitif to the DCU — and then a deeper dive into the universe with Superman: Legacy after that." First appearance: Creature Commandos (2024)

John Cena as Christopher Smith / Peacemaker (Photo: HBO Max) Also confirmed for the new DCU is John Cena as the peace-loving anti-hero Christopher Smith, a.k.a. Peacemaker, who debuted in The Suicide Squad before helping save Earth from an alien invasion in the Peacemaker TV series. "I have a way in," Gunn has said of bringing the ex-Task Force X member — and Peacemaker season 2 — into the DCU. "It won't be confusing." First appearance: TBA