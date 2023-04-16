X-Men Movies Star Confirms They Lost The Batman to Robert Pattison

With over a year since the release of The Batman, and its quick expansion into a full-fledged universe of stories, it's easy to forget about the early reports when it was still in development. Ever since Robert Pattinson became The Batman, DC Fans may have forgotten that he wasn't always the only one up for the role. Speaking in a new interview with The Guardian, X-Men franchise and Renfield star Nicholas Hoult confirmed that he was up for the titular part in The Batman. That's not all though, in addition to the hit DC movie, Hoult missed on two other major, high-profile feature films

"I screen-tested for Batman and didn't get it," Hoult revealed in the interview. "Screen-tested for Top Gun, didn't get it. Then I got the call from Tom Cruise: 'Hey, how about Mission Impossible?' OK. Got it. Then I had to drop out because I was already attached to do some more of The Great." Unfortunately for Hoult this means he missed out on a role that would have spanned both Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 and Part 2. Titans actor Esai Morales stepped into the role that Hoult was originally attached to.

Luckily for Hoult, fresh off the vampire-centric Renfield at Universal, he's got another major project happening right now, Robert Eggers' highly anticipated remake of Nosferatu. In the same interview, Hoult teased that the new movie from The Lighthouse and The Northman director "could not be further removed from Renfield if it tried." He'll star in that film alongside Bill Skarsgård, Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Willem Dafoe, and Ralph Ineson. Filming is happening right now on the project which will be distributed by Focus Features.

Nicholas Hoult has also previously expressed an interest in returning to the world of the X-Men and playing his character of Beast once again. "That was a fun evolution and that's something that I'm always looking for is how a character changes. And I think there's a lot more to explore with that character," Hoult previously teased to Variety. "So I'd be interested to know where they see it going next."

Lucky for Hoult, even though Marvel Studios seems to have their own plans for the X-Men, they haven't completely thrown out the 20th Century Fox canon. The upcoming Deadpool 3 will feature the return of Ryan Reynolds as the Merc with a mouth in addition to Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. It's unclear how many others from the Fox movies will make their way into the film, or perhaps even pop up in a film like Avengers: Secret Wars, but the door might be opened; assuming their schedule is free.