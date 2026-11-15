DCU Change.org Petition to Reinstate Gunn & Safran Reaches a Big Milestone, & It’s 3x #RestoreTheSnyderverse

There is a new petition on Change.org to reinstate James Gunn and Peter Safran as the co-heads of DC Studios. While it is not likely to make any difference to Skydance and David Ellison, there is one very interesting thing about it. This new petition already has almost three times the number of signatures as the #RestoreTheSnyderverse petition. In fact, there were more signatures in a single day for the Gunn and Safran petition than there were in total for the SnyderVerse petition.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Change.org petition for restoring the SnyderVerse has a total of just over 79,000 verified signatures, and it has been up since January 2021. On the other hand, the Change.org petition for James Gunn and Peter Safran has only been up since November 9, and it already has over 201,000 signatures.

Over 200K and Gunn's still loading.

⁰DC fans are rallying behind James Gunn and Peter Safran after Skydance announced their exit from DC Studios.



The petition to keep them has passed 200,000 signatures, with 121,490 of those coming in a SINGLE DAY!



🔗 https://t.co/6yihwUr4Lb pic.twitter.com/oIECiGmP3O — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) November 14, 2026

DC Fans Rallying Around James Gunn and His DCU

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros.

This petition probably won’t change anything. David Ellison has clearly been planning to make a change since Skydance started to move forward with its takeover of Warner Bros. There is also the fact that James Gunn openly said that he was ready to get back to just making movies again, rather than running a movie studio. However, it’s clear that fans want Gunn and Safran to know where they stand on this. The fact that it is blowing away the smaller number of very vocal Snyderverse fans who signed that petition speaks volumes. It proves that just because one group is very vocal, there might not be as many of them as they might believe.

In the comments on the Change.org petition itself, many fans were very outspoken about why they want Gunn’s vision to continue in the DCU. A supporter named David wrote, “The DCU has an incredible amount of potential right now, and I don’t believe it’s had a single outright bad project thus far. I just want the best for this universe and its storytellers.” Another signee named Naomi wrote, “As a person who’s been a fan of DC for only a couple years, I have been so excited to see all the new characters Gunn was bringing to life! It would truly break my heart to not see it grow to an amazing storyline.”

However, not everyone has been so optimistic about the petition. One commenter on X wrote that the 200,000 people who signed the petition should go watch Clayface because Skydance cares more about the box office than signatures on a petition.

200,000 people should go out and watch Clayface this weekend. That'll do better than this petition because the one thing Skydance is looking at is the box office — 50 Shades of Rein (@FeelTheRein) November 14, 2026

James Gunn took over the DCU and has released three movies and three streaming shows. Of the movies, Superman made $618.7 million on a $225 million budget. Supergirl was a box office flop, making only $126.5 million with an estimated budget of over $170 million. Finally, Clayface has brought in $116.6 million and counting on a lower budget of between $30 million and $44 million. Peacemaker earned a Primetime Emmy Award nomination, while Lanterns was one of the most-watched streaming series when it was released earlier this year.

What are your thoughts on the size of the audience praising James Gunn and his movie world? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.