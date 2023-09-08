DCU Fan Art Imagines James Mangold’s Swamp Thing

James Gunn and Peter Safran announced their upcoming DC Studios slate, and it was filled with surprising projects, including some horror related movies that fans will go nuts for. The forthcoming DC Studios slate includes Creature Commandos and a film focusing on Swamp Thing that is supposed be helmed by director James Mangold (Logan, Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny). Not much is known about Swamp Thing, but Mangold has teased what to expect in the upcoming film. One artist is so excited to see the upcoming Swamp Thing film that they created a new concept that shows how Swamp Thing could look in the DCU.

Swamp Thing DCU Fan Art

An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle of @Horric.Heroics created a new design showing how Swamp Thing could look in the DCU. In the fan art, we Swap Thing in his element, and it seems suitable for what's going on in Gunn's DC Universe. While we don't know how Swamp Thing could look in the DCU, this is certainly a good representation. You can check out the fan art below.

James Mangold on his Upcoming Swamp Thing Movie

"Basically, the second I heard DC was going through some leadership convulsion and James was taking over, I just saw it as an opportunity to throw my hat down in the most -- I mean I just called them and I said, 'In all the stuff you're doing, if the idea of me making a gothic horror film, origin story of Swamp Thing fits in, tell me,'" Mangold recently revealed. "It's no different speech than anyone else gets with me; I don't have any agenda for a universe, I'm not building towards someone joining in some future. Have at it, but I'd just be interested in telling, I've always been interested in doing a version of Frankenstein, basically, and, yet, I feel, 'It's alive!' has been done enough, but Swamp Thing always occurred to me as this wonderful version of a Frankenstein story, much in the way one of my favorite pop films of growing up, RoboCop, the original one. This guy who just wakes up and he's been turned into, he finds he's become this machine, was also something I was fascinated with with Logan, obviously."

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on ComicBook.com for more updates on Swamp Thing and James Mangold as we learn them.

What do you think about the Swamp Thing fan art? Are you excited for the James Mangold movie? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!